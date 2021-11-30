Sign up for our daily briefing

Biden administration makes first move on data privacy

Illustration: Sarah Grillo/Axios

The Biden administration is launching its first big effort on privacy policy by looking at how data privacy issues affect civil rights.

Why it matters: An administration perspective on privacy policy could be key in developing a long-awaited national privacy law by putting the White House stamp on how to regulate privacy.

Driving the news: The National Telecommunication and Information Administration (NTIA), the telecom unit of the Commerce Department, plans to hold "listening sessions" and seek comment on the intersection of privacy, equity and civil rights, according to an agency notice.

  • NTIA intends to develop a report on the "ways in which commercial data flows of personal information can lead to disparate impact and outcomes for marginalized or disadvantaged communities."
  • The agency noted that data collection can lead to harm through discriminatory targeted advertising or via software that uses race as a factor in predicting academic success, as detailed by a report in The Markup.

The big picture: The NTIA effort could revive the stalled congressional efforts to pass a federal privacy law by giving lawmakers a blueprint with White House support.

  • The White House hasn't been particularly vocal on privacy thus far, although Biden's competition executive order in July encouraged the Federal Trade Commission to consider crafting privacy regulations.
  • The Build Back Better Act, approved by the House in November, would give the FTC $500 million to start a new privacy bureau within the agency. Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-N.Y.) said the Senate would act as "quickly as possible" to approve the act.

What's next: The listening sessions will be held in mid-December and will focus on civil rights law and privacy, how data collection and use affects structural inequities, and potential solutions.

Between the lines: The effort at NTIA began without an agency leader in place. Biden's nominee to lead NTIA, Alan Davidson, has a confirmation hearing Wednesday.

  • NTIA did not respond to a request for comment.

Alayna Treene, author of Sneak Peek
11 hours ago - Politics & Policy

Congress sprints to meet crush of deadlines

Illustration: Aïda Amer/Axios

Congressional leaders have been pushing off vital action for months — and a lot of it will catch up with them in December, which begins Wednesday.

Driving the news: Funding for the federal government is set to expire at midnight on Friday. There are also consequential deadlines related to the debt limit, President Biden's agenda and annual actions like voting on the National Defense Authorization Act.

Bethany Allen-EbrahimianJacque Schrag
1 hour ago - World
Axios Investigates

Exclusive: Airbnb hosts Xinjiang rentals on land owned by sanctioned group

Data: Axios research, Airbnb, Australia Strategic Policy Institute's International Cyber Policy Centre; Map: Jacque Schrag/Axios

Airbnb has more than a dozen homes available for rent in China's Xinjiang region on land owned by an organization sanctioned by the U.S. government for complicity in genocide and forced labor, an Axios investigation has found.

Why it matters: The listings expose Airbnb to regulatory risk under U.S. law. They also land yet another American tech company in the crossfire between the U.S. and China.

Scott Rosenberg
1 hour ago - Technology

For CEOs, social media has lost its fun

Photo illustration: Sarah Grillo/Axios. Photo: Joe Raedle/Getty Images

CEO Jack Dorsey's departure from Twitter shows that, in Silicon Valley today, social media is becoming a field to flee.

Why it matters: Coming on the heels of Facebook's name change and new metaverse focus, Dorsey's resignation is another sign that the industry now views the massive social networks it built over the last two decades as buggy "legacy applications" mired in annoying social problems.

