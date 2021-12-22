Sign up for our daily briefing

Biden administration approves 2 solar projects in California

Rebecca Falconer

Photo: Bureau of Land Management

The Biden administration announced Tuesday it has approved two major solar projects on federal land in California's desert and moved to solicit interest in more solar power developments in other Western states.

Why it matters: The administration is using federal authority to press on with its clean energy plans after Sen. Joe Manchin (D-W.Va.) said he would not support President Biden's centerpiece climate and social policy legislation, per the New York Times.

The big picture: The Bureau of Land Management approved the Arica and Victory Pass solar projects on federal land in Riverside County, Calif., which have a combined infrastructure investment of about $689 million, per a BLM statement.

  • The two projects will be run by the San Francisco-based developer Clearway Energy and generate up to 465 megawatts of power with up to 400 megawatts of battery storage — enough to power some 132,000 homes.
  • A third California solar farm planned for 500 megawatts is nearing final approval, according to an Interior Department statement.

Meanwhile, the BLM is "soliciting interest for utility-scale solar energy development on nearly 90,000 acres of public land located across Colorado, Nevada, and New Mexico," the Interior Department said.

What they're saying: "Renewable energy projects like Arica and Victory Pass on public lands create good-paying jobs and are crucial in achieving the Biden-Harris administration’s goal of a carbon pollution-free power sector by 2035," BLM director Tracy Stone-Manning said in a statement.

  • Interior Secretary Deb Haaland spoke of the clean energy provisions in the bipartisan infrastructure bill that Biden signed into law last month when a reporter asked her on Tuesday about the stalling Build Back Better Act legislation, AP reports.
  • "We fully intend to meet our clean energy goals," Haaland added.

Ben Geman, author of Generate
16 hours ago - Energy & Environment

First look: DOE's new climate tech deployment push

Illustration: Sarah Grillo/Axios

The Energy Department today will launch a new office aimed at helping to commercialize advanced emissions-cutting technologies.

Driving the news: The Office of Clean Energy Demonstrations is part of the recently signed bipartisan infrastructure law and was in the department's budget request even earlier.

Andrew FreedmanBen Geman
Dec 20, 2021 - Energy & Environment

How the Biden climate agenda could be rescued after Manchin stunner

A bent stop sign in a storm-damaged neighborhood after Hurricane Ida on Sept. 4, 2021, in Grand Isle, La. (Photo by Sean Rayford/Getty Images)

Sen. Joe Manchin's (D-W.Va.) declaration Sunday that he opposes President Biden's signature climate and social policy legislation makes the administration's task of meeting its climate goals far more difficult.

Why it matters: The setback to slashing emissions comes as scientists say time is running out to avoid far worse impacts from global warming.

Rebecca Falconer
Dec 20, 2021 - Politics & Policy

Pelosi hopeful of Build Back Better Act deal in 2022

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi during a news conference in Washington, D.C., on Dec. 15. Photo: Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) said she's still hopeful of reaching an agreement on President Biden's Build Back Better legislation, after Sen. Joe Manchin (D-W.Va.) said Sunday he wouldn't support the bill.

What she's saying: The Democrats' "work For The People demands that we stay at the table to pass the Build Back Better Act," Pelosi said in a "Dear Colleague" letter on Sunday night, which did not name Manchin.

