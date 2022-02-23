Sign up for our daily briefing

Catch up on coronavirus stories and special reports, curated by Mike Allen everyday

Biden admin suspends Alaska mining road plans approved in Trump era

Rebecca Falconer

U.S. Interior Secretary Deb Haaland. Photo: Alex Wong/Getty Images

The Biden administration asked a court Tuesday to send a Trump-era permit approval for an Alaska mining road running through Indigenous territory back to the Interior Department for further analysis on environmental impacts.

Why it matters: "The Interior Department is asking the court to remand the right-of-way decision to the agency to correct the significant deficiencies we have identified in the underlying analyses," the department said in an emailed statement.

  • The Department of Justice's response brief filing in the U.S. District Court for Alaska, on behalf of the Interior Department, suspends the federal rights-of-way for he 211-mile road that would provide access to the Ambler Mining District in northwest Alaska.

The big picture: Alaska Gov. Mike Dunleavy (R) and congressional delegates in the state see the road that was approved in July 2020 as essential to accessing valuable deposits found in the area, including copper, cobalt, zinc, silver and gold.

  • Indigenous leaders and environmental groups have said it would "devastate" the pristine and "fragile arctic tundra’s landscape, biodiversity, and Native livelihood."
  • The Ambler Metals joint venture between Australian mining company South32, the Vancouver-based Trilogy Metal and the Alaska Industrial Development and Export Authority had set aside $60 million for this year "in preparation for the road and associated mines in the area," the Washington Post notes.

What they're saying: Brian Ridley, president of the Tanana Chiefs Conference, a nonprofit representing 42 tribes in interior Alaska, said in a statement calling for the State of Alaska to drop the road proposal altogether that they appreciated that the Biden administration's action.

  • The "Ambler road represents a fundamental threat to our people, our subsistence way of life and our cultural resources," Ridley said.

The other side: Alaska's Republican Sens. Lisa Murkowski and Dan Sullivan and Rep. Don Young issued a joint statement criticizing the Biden administration for hurting U.S. mineral projects during a global supply chain crisis, noting that permitting began during the Obama administration.

  • Murkowski noted in the statement that the Biden administration had announced plans earlier Tuesday aimed at bolstering U.S. development and processing of key minerals used in electric cars and other energy applications.
  • "It's stunning: on the very same day the President attempted to tout 'progress' on mineral development, his administration backtracked and set back this crucial project, which will enable Alaska to responsibly produce a range of needed minerals."

Read the full filing, obtained by the Anchorage Daily News, via DocumentCloud:

Rebecca Falconer
Updated 3 hours ago - Politics & Policy

Republicans Cheney and Kinzinger slam GOP, Trump over Ukraine crisis

Reps. Liz Cheney and Adam Kinzinger during a December Capitol Hill meeting. Photo: Drew Angerer/Getty Images

Rep. Adam Kinzinger (R-Ill.) called out his fellow House Republicans on Tuesday for criticizing President Biden's response to Russia invading Ukraine.

Meanwhile, Rep. Liz Cheney (R-Wyo.) criticized former President Trump, saying by calling Russian President Vladimir Putin a genius, he "aids our enemies."

Sophia CaiAndrew Solender
4 hours ago - World

How Congress is reacting to Biden’s new Russia sanctions

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi first bumps with German Chancellor Olaf Scholz over the weekend in Munich. Photo: Sven Hoppe/Pool/AFP via Getty Images

Written statements supplanted hallway interviews on Tuesday, as members of Congress reacted to Russia’s invasion of Ukraine while scattered across the country and around the world.

Why it matters: The Senate began its recess last week without taking action on a package of proposed Russian sanctions. Now, the House and Senate are effectively consigned to watching and waiting for the next steps taken by Russian President Vladimir Putin and President Biden.

Jonathan SwanZachary Basu
4 hours ago - Politics & Policy

How Ukraine’s president felt about Biden's Russia sanctions speech

Friends and family attend the funeral of Ukrainian Army Capt. Anton Olegovich Sidorov on Tuesday. He reportedly died from shrapnel wounds after shelling by separatists in eastern Ukraine. Photo: Chris McGrath/Getty Images

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky sees President Biden's announcement of tougher sanctions against Russia as "a powerful first step" — though he's not starry-eyed about them changing Vladimir Putin's calculus, people close to Zelensky tell Axios.

Why it matters: Zelensky has previously criticized Biden for being too soft on the Russian president. This included an extraordinary interview with Axios in June that infuriated the administration and strained the bilateral relationship.

