Biden's closing ad campaign

Joe Biden attends a virtual town hall event with Oprah Winfrey at The Queen theater in Delaware. Photo: Drew Angerer/Getty Images

Joe Biden's team is spending tens of millions of dollars on a national digital ad campaign in the final days before Election Day — but highlighting a plethora of voters from Pennsylvania in particular, underscoring how critically important the state is.

Why it matters: Biden's team is betting that COVID-19 is on the ballot, and amplifying the stories of those affected by the pandemic with an emphasis on persuading voters in key battlegrounds to support the former VP.

Driving the news: Through Friday, Biden's team will have three ads in rotation on the YouTube homepage masthead as a national component to their closing ad campaign.

  • In addition, they're trying to reach at least eight subsets of the electorate across 16 states: AZ, FL, MI, NC, PA, WI, MN, NV, CO, IA, GA, OH, NH, VA, TX, NE-2.
  • They're focusing on African American and Latino voters as well, but the ads over-index on voices from a handful of traditional battleground states like Florida, Pennsylvania, Michigan, Wisconsin, North Carolina and Arizona.
  • The ads they've cut with PA voters alone feature frontline workers, small business owners, teachers, farmers, veterans, seniors, union workers and football players — a snapshot of the broader appeal they're trying to have in the final days.
  • His team hopes that by continuing to talk about the realities and hardships facing Americans, crucial slices of the electorate across 16 battleground states will put Biden over the edge next Tuesday.

The big picture: Biden's team has consistently pushed a message focused on the coronavirus pandemic and its implications on health care and the economy — even as President Trump tries to bring up Hunter Biden and other distractions.

  • And now COVID-19 cases are spiking across the U.S., putting a renewed emphasis on the pandemic in the final stretch of the election.

Snapshot: A college football player in Arizona talks in one ad about the struggles of missing out on practice during the pandemic.

  • In Florida, seniors who are concerned about catching the virus and keeping their business afloat talk about how life has changed for them.
  • A veteran from Iowa talks about his experience working directly with Biden in the past.
  • And in Michigan a union worker criticizes the way Trump talks about social security benefits.

Ursula Perano
22 hours ago

Poll: Biden ahead in Wisconsin and Michigan as coronavirus cases surge in the Midwest

Photo: Drew Angerer/Getty Images

A new ABC News/Washington Post poll released Wednesday shows former Vice President Joe Biden with a 7-point lead in Michigan and 17-point lead in Wisconsin against President Trump just days ahead of the general election.

Why it matters: Both swing states are vital for the candidates — but particularly for Trump, who's been floundering in state and national polling for weeks. Moreover, the surge for Biden comes as both Michigan and Wisconsin grapple with rising coronavirus case numbers as America approaches a potential winter wave of positive tests.

Ben Geman
Oct 26, 2020

Trump reaches for oily lifeline

Illustration: Sarah Grillo/Axios

President Trump's campaign is making energy policy a prominent part of its closing swing state attacks against Joe Biden — especially in Pennsylvania, a state critical to Trump's reelection effort where he's trailing in the polls.

Driving the news: Trump's efforts include a new ad in Pennsylvania alleging that his Democratic presidential rival would crush the state's gas industry, and his campaign has aggressively deployed surrogates talking about energy in recent days.

Sara Fischer
Oct 27, 2020

Facebook says new pre-election political ad rules apply to boosted posts

Illustration: Sarah Grillo/Axios

Facebook clarified Monday to Axios that its pre-Election Day ban on new political ads, going into effect Tuesday at midnight, applies to any political content with ad spend behind it — including boosted posts as well as ads created in Facebook's ad manager system.

Catch up quick: A boosted post is a regular Facebook post whose owner has paid Facebook to distribute it more widely. This approach is often used by smaller advertisers with less to spend.

