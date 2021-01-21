Biden appoints swath of acting agency leaders

President Biden on Wednesday appointed acting leaders to federal agencies to temporarily hold the posts until the Senate can confirm his nominees.

Why it matters: The impeachment trial for former President Trump will prevent the chamber from confirming Biden's nominees and may inhibit his efforts to heal the country and its economy.

Driving the news: The Senate confirmed Avril Haines as director of national intelligence on Wednesday, though Biden still appointed Lora Shiao as acting director.

Haines was the first of Biden's nominees to be confirmed.

The big picture: Democrats have pressured Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-N.Y.) to wrap up Trump's impeachment trial as fast as possible, though it is unclear if Republicans have agreed to an expedited trial.

What they're saying: "These public servants, like so many across the federal government, are dedicated to serving the American people, not a political party or agenda," Biden said.

"Their experience in government and commitment to service will allow this administration to take the reins as we prepare to get the pandemic under control and our economy moving once again."

"I am thankful for their willingness to step-up to lead during these difficult times and help us make sure the government continues to operate and serve the American people. Together, we are restoring trust in the federal government and building our nation back better."

Temporary agency leaders: