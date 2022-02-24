Biden's $5 billion master plan for EV charging

Sign up for our daily briefing

Make your busy days simpler with the Axios AM and PM newsletters. Catch up on what's new and why it matters in just 5 minutes.

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Catch up on the day's biggest business stories

Subscribe to the Axios Closer newsletter for insights into the day’s business news and trends and why they matter.

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Sign up for Axios Pro Rata

Dive into the world of dealmakers across VC, PE and M&A with Axios Pro Rata. Delivered daily to your inbox by Dan Primack and Kia Kokalitcheva.

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Sports news worthy of your time

Binge on the stats and stories that drive the sports world with the Axios Sports newsletter. Sign up for free.

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Tech news worthy of your time

Get our smart take on technology from the Valley and D.C. with Axios Login. Sign up for free.

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Get the inside stories

Get an insider's guide to the new White House with Axios Sneak Peek. Sign up for free.

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Catch up on coronavirus stories and special reports, curated by Mike Allen everyday

Catch up on coronavirus stories and special reports, curated by Mike Allen everyday

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Want a daily digest of the top Denver news?

Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with Axios Denver

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Want a daily digest of the top Des Moines news?

Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with the Axios Des Moines newsletter.

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Want a daily digest of the top Twin Cities news?

Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with Axios Twin Cities

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Want a daily digest of the top Tampa Bay news?

Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with the Axios Tampa Bay newsletter.

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Want a daily digest of the top Charlotte news?

Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with Axios Charlotte

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Want a daily digest of the top Nashville news?

Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with the Axios Nashville newsletter.

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Want a daily digest of the top Columbus news?

Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with the Axios Columbus newsletter.

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Want a daily digest of the top Dallas news?

Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with the Axios Dallas newsletter.

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Want a daily digest of the top Austin news?

Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with the Axios Austin newsletter.

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Want a daily digest of the top Atlanta news?

Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with the Axios Atlanta newsletter.

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Want a daily digest of the top Philadelphia news?

Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with the Axios Philadelphia newsletter.

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Want a daily digest of the top Chicago news?

Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with the Axios Chicago newsletter.

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Sign up for Axios NW Arkansas

Stay up-to-date on the most important and interesting stories affecting NW Arkansas, authored by local reporters

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Want a daily digest of the top DC news?

Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with the Axios DC newsletter.

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Biden's $5 billion master plan for EV charging

Joann Muller

Illustration: Aïda Amer/Axios

The Biden administration's $5 billion electric vehicle charging plan — while far short of what's needed — is a psychological play meant to ease Americans' anxiety about driving an EV, experts say.

Why it matters: EV owners drive less than 40 miles a day, on average, and most charge their vehicles at home or at work. But by strategically placing fast-chargers along desolate stretches of interstate highways, the government aims to reassure consumers they'll never be stranded.

It's a classic chicken-and-egg problem. Consumers won't buy EVs until they're confident they can always find a charger. But most companies won't invest in charging infrastructure until there are enough users to make it profitable.

The big picture: By 2025, 25% of all new vehicles sold in the U.S. will be fully electric or plug-in hybrids, according to the latest forecast from Boston Consulting Group.

  • Including those already on the roads, there will be about 10 million plug-in cars in the U.S.
  • That means the U.S. will need at least 1 million public chargers by 2025 — up from about 131,000 publicly available plugs today.

Yes, but: Not all chargers are the same.

  • 90% of them will be "slow" Level 2 chargers for apartment buildings or for topping off while at destinations like stores, libraries or churches.
  • 10% will be "fast" chargers that can recharge an EV to 80% in just 20 minutes — about the time its takes to grab a snack and use the bathroom at a rest area.

The catch: Fast-chargers cost about $150,000 apiece — at least 1o times more than a Level 2 charger, per BCG.

Enter the federal government, which decided that, instead of trying to install as many plugs as possible, it would foot the bill for about 33,000 fast-chargers — the more expensive ones that private companies are reluctant to invest in.

  • While this choice means the government is paying for fewer chargers, the commitment will help jump-start EV sales and likely spur additional private funding to fill out the rest of the network, BCG partner Nathan Niese tells Axios.
  • Earlier this month the Biden administration laid out details for how states can apply for a share of the funds.

The bottom line: Range anxiety is less of a worry than it used to be because most EVs now have a driving range of at least 250 to 300 miles.

  • Even so, "this will give people confidence to use EVs like we use gas vehicles," says Bonnie Datta, founder of Plug To Grid Strategies, an advisory firm. "Access to charging infrastructure is really the biggest hurdle now."

Go deeper

Alison SnyderSara Fischer
10 mins ago - Health

Influencers played outsized role in pushing anti-vax conspiracies

Illustration: Sarah Grillo/Axios

A new report from a broad range of disinformation experts finds influencers across many topics — wellness, politics and religion — were largely responsible for spreading viral anti-vaccination content in the U.S. over the past two years.

Why it matters: Influencers with large followings often introduced new and personal angles to familiar anti-vax tropes, making it difficult for social media companies to moderate their comments without running into free speech issues.

Go deeper (2 min. read)Arrow
Dave Lawler
Updated 26 mins ago - World

PUTIN LAUNCHES ATTACKS

Photo: Sergei Guneyev\TASS via Getty

Russian President Vladimir Putin has drawn swift condemnation from President Biden and other world leaders after announcing a "special military operation" in Ukraine, in a speech that appeared to serve as a declaration of war.

State of play: Russian troops moved into eastern Ukraine and large explosions were reported immediately after Putin's speech, including near Kyiv. The attacks have killed at least 40 people, officials said Thursday.

Go deeper (2 min. read)Arrow
Zachary BasuMike Allen
29 mins ago - World

Ukraine severs diplomatic relations with Russia

A religious woman holds a cross as she prays on Independence square in Kyiv, Ukraine, on Thursday. Photo: Daniel Leal/AFP via Getty Images

Vladimir Putin invaded Ukraine — including attacking the capital, Kyiv — in an overnight barrage that was swift, broad and ruthless. The attack was exactly in line with President Biden's dire forecasts.

Why it matters: The world is waking up to a new era of global upheaval. Two sovereign nations are in a conventional war in Europe for the first time since World War II, with huge ramifications for the power dynamics of Russia and the superpowers, the U.S. and China.

Go deeper (1 min. read)Arrow

You’ve caught up. Now what?

Sign up for Mike Allen’s daily Axios AM and PM newsletters to get smarter, faster on the news that matters.

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!