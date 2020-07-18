Biden says he receives briefings warning of Russian and Chinese election interference

Former Vice President Joe Biden told a group of approximately 200 fundraiser attendees Friday night that he has received intelligence briefings warning of Russia, China and other foreign adversaries seeking to interfere in the 2020 U.S. elections.

What he's saying: "We know from before and I guarantee you I know now because now I get briefings again," Biden told the group. "The Russians are still engaged in trying to delegitimize our electoral process. Fact."

"China and others are engaged as well in activities that are designed for us to lose confidence in the outcome," he added.

Why it matters: Biden is leading in state and national polls against President Trump less than four months from election day. But Russian interference helped push Trump to victory in 2016, and could be a defining factor in the final stretch of the 2020 campaign season.