Politics & Policy

Biden says he receives briefings warning of Russian and Chinese election interference

Joe Biden. Photo: Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images

Former Vice President Joe Biden told a group of approximately 200 fundraiser attendees Friday night that he has received intelligence briefings warning of Russia, China and other foreign adversaries seeking to interfere in the 2020 U.S. elections.

What he's saying: "We know from before and I guarantee you I know now because now I get briefings again," Biden told the group. "The Russians are still engaged in trying to delegitimize our electoral process. Fact."

  • "China and others are engaged as well in activities that are designed for us to lose confidence in the outcome," he added.

Why it matters: Biden is leading in state and national polls against President Trump less than four months from election day. But Russian interference helped push Trump to victory in 2016, and could be a defining factor in the final stretch of the 2020 campaign season.

  • The federal government began briefing presidential campaigns and national parties on election threats from foreign adversaries in recent weeks, The Washington Post reported.

Axios
Politics & Policy

Coronavirus dashboard

Illustration: Sarah Grillo/Axios

  1. Global: Total confirmed cases as of 9:20 a.m. ET: 14,082,979 — Total deaths: 597,227 — Total recoveries — 7,917,264Map.
  2. U.S.: Total confirmed cases as of 9:20 a.m. ET: 3,648,048 — Total deaths: 139,267 — Total recoveries: 1,107,204 — Total tested: 44,203,733Map.
  3. 2020: Joe Biden releases plan to safely reopen schools.
  4. Congress: Rep. Kevin McCarthy to require masks at conference next Tuesday.
  5. Public health: The pain of the coronavirus is about to get a lot worse — Doctors have gotten better at treating patientsDem chairman: White House blocked CDC from testifying on school openings.
  6. Education: Texas asks schools to hold online-only classes through NovemberCoronavirus threatens kids' food programs.
Erica Pandey
Economy & Business

It's about to get a lot worse

Illustration: Aïda Amer/Axios

For months now, American workers, families and small businesses have been saying they can't keep up their socially distanced lives for much longer. We've now arrived at "much longer" — and the pandemic isn't going away anytime soon.

The big picture: The relief policies and stopgap measures that we cobbled together to get us through the toughest weeks worked for a while, but they're starting to crumble just as cases are spiking in the majority of states.

Jacob Knutson
Politics & Policy

Civil rights giant Rep. John Lewis dies at 80

Rep. John Lewis in March 2009.

Civil rights icon Rep. John Lewis (D-Ga.) died on Friday, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi announced in a statement declaring: "America mourns the loss of one of the greatest heroes of American history."

Details: He was 80 years old and had been receiving treatment for pancreatic cancer, announcing his diagnosis last December.

