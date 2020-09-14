47 mins ago - Politics & Policy

Biden spending alarms Trump allies

Mike Allen, author of AM

A scene from a Biden ad series aimed at Black Americans, "Shop Talk," announced today. Image: Biden for President

Joe Biden's mammoth $364 million August fundraising haul is leading to tens of millions worth of ads in battleground states.

The big picture: “It should be an alarm to every Republican donor that they’ve got to dig deep and give more,” Club for Growth head David McIntosh told AP.

  • “Fox News will help carry (Trump’s) message, but the mainstream media won’t. That means he’s got to have enough resources to go over their heads and talk directly with voters.”

The Trump campaign tells me ad spending will be up 50% over last week, with Arizona and Pennsylvania added, for a total of eight states with advertising on broadcast and local cable. The Trump campaign also continues to buy on national cable, including a spot contrasting Trump and Biden on the economy.

  • The campaign said it’s a “mid-8 figures” buy, with the economy as the message, and said Trump is also expanding an existing urban radio buy.
  • The earlier six states were Florida, Georgia, Michigan, Minnesota, North Carolina and Wisconsin.

Between the lines: Roughly two-thirds of Trump's Facebook ads are geared toward fundraising — not voter persuasion — in non-battleground states, the AP notes, citing an analysis by the firm Applecart.

  • About half of the battleground ads focus on voter persuasion.

The bottom line: Trump has never lacked for attention, but Biden has nearly doubled Trump's spending over the last month.

Photo: Donald J. Trump for President

Hans Nichols
Sep 13, 2020 - Politics & Policy

Bernie Sanders urges Biden campaign to focus more on the economy

Photo: Mandel Ngan/AFP via Getty Images

Sen. Bernie Sanders is urging the Biden campaign to focus more on the economy and not “just go after Trump."

Why it matters: Sanders had been privately grousing about the Biden campaign and even urged the campaign to “intensify its focus on pocketbook issues and appeals to liberal voters,” according to a Washington Post story that popped on Saturday.

Axios
Sep 13, 2020 - Politics & Policy

Bloomberg to spend $100 million to help Biden win Florida

Photo: Spencer Platt/Getty Images

Billionaire Mike Bloomberg plans to spend at least $100 million to help Joe Biden win Florida in November's election, the Washington Post reports.

Why it matters: Taking Florida would be close to a knockout blow by Biden, who could then win the election outright by retaining all the states that Hillary Clinton won in 2016 and defeating President Trump in one of the following swing states: Michigan, Pennsylvania, Wisconsin, North Carolina or Arizona.

Axios
Updated 15 hours ago - Politics & Policy

Trump holds indoor Nevada rally in defiance of state coronavirus rules

President Trump gestures after speaking at a campaign event at Xtreme Manufacturing on Sunday in Henderson, Nevada. Photo: Ethan Miller/Getty Images

President Trump insisted the U.S. was "making the last turn" against the coronavirus as he held his first fully indoor rally since June in Nevada against state regulations and his administration's pandemic health guidelines, AP notes.

The big picture: Nevada Gov. Steve Sisolak (D) tweeted that Trump's actions were "shameful, dangerous and irresponsible." Trump told the mostly maskless crowd the U.S. "will very easy defeat" the virus. "We are not shutting the country again," Trump said. "A shutdown would destroy the lives and dreams of millions Americans."

