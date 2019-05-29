Former Vice President Joe Biden revealed his plan for education on Tuesday, focusing on increased access to education and boosting teacher salaries.
The big picture: The plan aims to raise the salaries of those who teach at low-income schools by increasing funding for Title I. Biden also emphasizes ensuring every child has equal access to education regardless of their race or socio-economic status. He joins other 2020 candidates who have released sweeping education policies — including Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.) and Sen. Kamala Harris (D-Calif.)
Why it matters: Biden shared his plan from Houston, Texas while meeting with American Federation of Teachers, a national teachers' union, in hopes of securing a coveted endorsement, per Politico.
- Triple funding for Title I to increase the salaries of teachers at low-income schools, and close the $23 billion funding gap between white and non-white schools.
- Compensate teachers for the extra work they do outside of the classroom, such as mentoring or coaching.
- The Public Service Loan Forgiveness Program would be revised to better help teachers with their own student loans.
- Double school psychologists, guidance counselors, nurses, social workers and other health-care professionals.
- Pass infrastructure legislation to remodel schools.
- Combat school shootings by banning assault weapons and high-capacity magazines.
- Improve teacher diversity and increase funding to help schools in low-income communities train students for the future.
- He wants to reinstate an Obama-era policy that ensure schools are continually working to desegregate.
- Fully fund extra cost of special education required by the Individuals with Disabilities Education Act.
- Increase vocational and technical training at schools.
- Offer pre-K for 3- and 4-year-olds, increase access to early development professionals and expand home visiting from specialists
Go deeper: Joe Biden on the issues, in under 500 words