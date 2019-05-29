Former Vice President Joe Biden revealed his plan for education on Tuesday, focusing on increased access to education and boosting teacher salaries.

The big picture: The plan aims to raise the salaries of those who teach at low-income schools by increasing funding for Title I. Biden also emphasizes ensuring every child has equal access to education regardless of their race or socio-economic status. He joins other 2020 candidates who have released sweeping education policies — including Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.) and Sen. Kamala Harris (D-Calif.)