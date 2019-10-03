Democrats push the fact that this is one issue they're generally unified on — and they are. But O'Rourke explicitly called out Pete Buttigieg both on stage and in a brief press conference with reporters for their disagreement on this issue.

What they're saying: "We have a way sometimes as a party ... of getting caught, just when we've amassed the discipline and the force to get something done right away, a shiny object makes it harder for us to focus," Buttigieg said when asked about the buybacks debate among 2020 Democrats.

"I heard some of the comments made today on this stage," O'Rourke said when it was his turn. "Those who are worried about the polls, or want to triangulate or talk to consultants or listen to focus groups — and I’m thinking about Mayor Pete on this one, who I think probably wants to get to the right place but is afraid of doing the right thing right now."

"To those who need a weatherman, buybacks are supported by a majority of Americans," he continued.

59% of voters support a mandatory buyback program for assault weapons, compared to 76% who support a voluntary program, which a majority of the Democratic presidential candidates are pushing.

Between the lines: O'Rourke knows how this can be weaponized against Democrats. "Some people will intentionally try to confuse the issue: 'Beto’s for a mandatory gun buyback.' No, I’m not. I’m for a mandatory buyback of weapons of war and that is it," he told reporters.

Be smart: This gun safety forum was not the place to back down on this issue — it would've hurt him far more with these young gun safety activists who openly praise O'Rourke for being a leader than it could've helped him with the broader Democratic coalition.

What to watch: How other 2020 Democrats try to remind voters (and O'Rourke) that he didn't support a mandatory buyback when he ran for Senate in 2018.

"I used to be almost proud of the fact that I could have this conversation with people who had AR-15s at our town halls in Texas when I was running for Senate," he told Axios. "And kinda said, 'That’s Texas and they’re responsible gun owners and there’s nothing to fear.' I now know there’s a lot to fear and those weapons are brought out to make us afraid."

The bottom line: Don't be surprised if this comes up at next debate more than it has in the past.

Go deeper: Where 2020 Democrats stand on gun control