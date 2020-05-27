10 mins ago - Economy & Business

Ann Patchett: Bookstores are innovating to stay connected with customers

Photo: Axios screen shot

Bookstores are trying to keep their relationship with readers despite the coronavirus pandemic, and they've adopted new ways to do so, Ann Patchett, a best-selling author and co-owner of Parnassus Books, a Nashville-based bookstore, said during an Axios digital event.

Why it matters: Tennessee has rolled back its coronavirus restrictions, but Patchett said her bookstore will not physically reopen just yet to avoid a possible spike in cases. Instead, Parnassus will continue expanding its online shopping.

  • The store now offers video book recommendations, which Patchett hopes will maintain the connection between customer and bookseller.
  • For Mother's Day Parnassus offered book boxes with signed cards from Patchett. She said she signed 250 of them.
  • "We’re trying really hard to be innovative," Patchett said. "Are we still going to be doing this in September? I have no idea."

Coronavirus dashboard

Illustration: Aïda Amer/Axios

  1. Global: Total confirmed cases as of 12:30 p.m. ET: 5,626,047 — Total deaths: 351,815 — Total recoveries — 2,314,233Map.
  2. U.S.: Total confirmed cases as of 12:30 p.m. ET: 1,684,173 — Total deaths: 99,123 — Total recoveries: 384,902 — Total tested: 14,907,041Map.
  3. Public health: Fauci says data is "really quite evident" against hydroxychloroquine — Nearly half of Americans say someone in their household has delayed medical care.
  4. Tech: Zipline drones deliver masks to hospitals; vaccines could be next
  5. Business: Boeing to lay off 6,770 more U.S. employees.
  6. 🎧 Podcast: Trump vs. Twitter ... vs. Trump.
  7. What should I do? When you can be around others after contracting the coronavirus — Traveling, asthma, dishes, disinfectants and being contagiousMasks, lending books and self-isolatingExercise, laundry, what counts as soap — Pets, moving and personal healthAnswers about the virus from Axios expertsWhat to know about social distancingHow to minimize your risk.
  8. Other resources: CDC on how to avoid the virus, what to do if you get it, the right mask to wear.

Live updates: SpaceX to launch historic crewed mission for NASA

The Falcon 9 rocket with a Crew Dragon atop. Photo: SpaceX

SpaceX will attempt to launch NASA astronauts Doug Hurley and Bob Behnken to the International Space Station today.

Why it matters: If all goes well, this launch — expected to happen at 4:33 p.m. ET — will mark the first time a private company has successfully launched people to orbit and the first crewed, orbital rocket launch from the U.S. in 9 years.

Follow along below for live coverage...

