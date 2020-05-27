Ann Patchett: Bookstores are innovating to stay connected with customers

Bookstores are trying to keep their relationship with readers despite the coronavirus pandemic, and they've adopted new ways to do so, Ann Patchett, a best-selling author and co-owner of Parnassus Books, a Nashville-based bookstore, said during an Axios digital event.

Why it matters: Tennessee has rolled back its coronavirus restrictions, but Patchett said her bookstore will not physically reopen just yet to avoid a possible spike in cases. Instead, Parnassus will continue expanding its online shopping.