The best cities for America's freelancers

Data: Neighborhoods.com; Chart: Axios Visuals

Spokane, Wash., is the best city for freelancers with a relatively low cost of rent and adequate internet service, according to a new study from Neighborhoods.com

Why it matters: The 56.7 million Americans who work as freelancers often don't work in a traditional office setting, so being in a city that has sufficient internet service and that is easy to navigate is important. American freelancers contribute about $1 trillion to the economy, per the Freelancers Union.