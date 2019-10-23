Stories

The best cities for America's freelancers

Spokane, Wash., is the best city for freelancers with a relatively low cost of rent and adequate internet service, according to a new study from Neighborhoods.com

Why it matters: The 56.7 million Americans who work as freelancers often don't work in a traditional office setting, so being in a city that has sufficient internet service and that is easy to navigate is important. American freelancers contribute about $1 trillion to the economy, per the Freelancers Union.

The study: Neighborhoods.com ranked 150 cities based on median rent, average internet speed, number of coffee shops per capita, income tax and ease of getting around using U.S. Census Bureau data.

  • The study defined a freelancer as "anyone who is employed on a contract basis rather than being a permanent full-time employee for one company."

The worst cities for freelancers:

  1. Lexington, Ky.
  2. Palmdale, Calif.
  3. Port St. Lucie, Fla.
  4. Jackson, Miss.
  5. Memphis, Tenn.
  6. Corona, Calif.
  7. Oceanside, Calif.
  8. Worcester, Mass.
  9. Santa Clarita, Calif.
  10. Lincoln, Neb.

