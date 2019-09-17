A new survey of more than 275,000 gig applications in the U.S. over the last 12 months shows there's a bit of a mismatch between the side hustles gig workers are seeking and the ones that pay the most.
Details: Florida is the state with the highest number of temporary job applications at 55,762, which translates to 4,500 applications a month.
California had the second highest number of gig applications, followed by New York, Texas and Pennsylvania, respectively.
The number of applications for delivery driving equaled just under half of the total applications for gig work across the country.