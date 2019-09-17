Reproduced from AppJobs; Chart: Axios Visuals

A new survey of more than 275,000 gig applications in the U.S. over the last 12 months shows there's a bit of a mismatch between the side hustles gig workers are seeking and the ones that pay the most.

Details: Florida is the state with the highest number of temporary job applications at 55,762, which translates to 4,500 applications a month.