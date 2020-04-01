14 mins ago - Politics & Policy

Sanders urges Wisconsin to delay April 7 primary

Jacob Knutson

Photo: Win McNamee/Getty Images

Bernie Sanders called Wednesday on Wisconsin to delay its April 7 primaries to help curb the spread of the coronavirus, according to a press release from his campaign.

Why it matters: So far, 14 states and one territory have postponed their primaries because of the pandemic, but Wisconsin has held firm to its date.

  • Gov. Tony Evers, a Democrat, requested that absentee ballots be sent to all of the state’s 3.3 million voters, the New York Times reports.
  • That's set up a battle between Democratic and Republican lawmakers in the state over loosening voting restrictions in the midst of the pandemic.

What he's saying: "The state should delay Tuesday’s vote, extend early voting and work to move entirely to vote-by-mail. While we wait for a decision, we urge our supporters to vote-by-mail," Sanders said.

The big picture: The virus has motivated many state legislators to consider expanding voting options within their states — but laws, political calculations and a hefty price tag could hamstring those efforts, Axios' Stef Kight and Alexi McCammond report.

  • Twelve states still don't let all voters cast their ballots by mail.

Go deeper: Biden and Sanders outline coronavirus plans of attack

Go deeper

Stef W. KightAlexi McCammond

The race to change how America votes

Data: RepresentUs and NCSL; Chart: Naema Ahmed/Axios

With in-person elections on Nov. 3 the hope but no longer a certainty, states are racing to chip away age-old barriers to alternatives in time for the general election.

Why it matters: State laws and political calculations remain formidable obstacles to expanding voting options. And the price tag for changes could top $2 billion.

Go deeperArrowMar 31, 2020 - Politics & Policy
Alexi McCammond

Coronavirus crisis forces states to prioritize mail-in ballots

Some voters wore gloves to cast early ballots Saturday in Chicago. Photo: Noreen Nasir/AP

Mail-in ballots are becoming states' saving grace for their 2020 primary contests as the coronavirus crisis deepens in the U.S.

Why it matters: Amid CDC guidance that gatherings shouldn't exceed 50 people, the states voting today — Arizona, Florida and Illinois — all have multiple confirmed cases of the illness and are pushing citizens to consider their mail-in options.

Go deeperArrowMar 17, 2020 - Politics & Policy
Alexi McCammond

Washington state tests safe voting in the age of the coronavirus

Mail-in Democratic primary ballots for Washington state await counting in King County, which has had the highest number of coronavirus deaths in the U.S. Photo: John Moore/Getty Images

Today's "Super Tuesday 2.0" primaries in six states are a real-time test of how the coronavirus could alter presidential voting — especially in Washington, the state with the largest number of U.S. deaths to date.

The state of play: Washington is a vote-by-mail state, which presents unique concerns and benefits in the face of a health crisis.

Go deeperArrowMar 10, 2020 - Politics & Policy