Sen. Bernie Sanders plans to unveil a wealth tax that's even more aggressive than Sen. Elizabeth Warren's "ultra-millionaire tax," sources tell Axios.

Why it matters: Sanders keeps trying to remind voters that he's the original when it comes to progressive policy in the 2020 field, but he's being eclipsed at every turn by the surging Warren. The Vermont senator has proposed massive spending — $16 trillion on climate alone — and so has to show a little revenue to add credibility to his proposals.

