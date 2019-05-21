Why Bernie Sanders is crashing Walmart's annual shareholders' meeting

Over the years, Walmart's bosses have invited dozens of A-listers, including Justin Timberlake, Jamie Foxx and Carly Rae Jepsen, to its annual shareholders' meeting in Bentonville, Arkansas. This year, workers, who are attending the meeting to lobby for higher pay and better benefits, invited their own guest: Sen. Bernie Sanders.

Why it matters: In the 1980s, Walmart was the archvillain of capitalism. Now, Amazon has largely taken its place, fielding most of the criticism from political candidates and academics for its size and influence. But Walmart, which is still far bigger by sales volume than Amazon, is starting to creep back into the debate.