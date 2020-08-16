52 mins ago - Politics & Policy

Bernie Sanders demands Congress return to address USPS crisis

Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.) called on Sunday for the House to return to session to pass a standalone bill to fund the U.S. Postal Service and use its oversight powers to investigate operational changes made by Postmaster General Louis DeJoy.

The state of play: House Democrats will hold a members-only conference call on Monday at 11:30 a.m. to discuss an early return to Washington to respond to "the attack on the Postal Service," Democratic sources tell Axios' Mike Allen.

  • Speaker Pelosi raised the idea yesterday on a call with House leaders, where she and others said they have been deluged with complaints about changes being made to the Postal Service under DeJoy.
  • "Everyone had a story," a source said.

What he's saying: "Over three months ago, Democrats in the House passed the HEROES bill. And among many other things, it provided $25 billion for the Postal Service. ... Democrats three months ago addressed that," Sanders said on CNN's "State of the Union."

  • "Meanwhile, Mitch McConnell, the leader of the Senate, has not attended one of these negotiated sessions. Trump could've gotten on the phone and brought everybody into the White House to work on an agreement. He disappeared."
  • "[White House chief of staff] Mr. Meadows, I'm glad he's back at work. He was on vacation last week. We have a crisis now. It's a crisis in democracy. It's a crisis that so many of our working families are struggling. Congress has got to act."

The other side: Meadows said earlier on CNN that President Trump would sign a standalone bill to fund the Postal Service, blaming Democrats for rejecting the administration's offer for $10 billion for the USPS during negotiations for a stimulus package that have since broken down.

Go deeper: Postal slowdown threatens election breakdown

Go deeper

Axios
Updated 14 hours ago - Politics & Policy

Pelosi considers recalling House for Postal Service vote

Speaker Nancy Pelosi in the Senate Office Building in Washington, D.C., on Friday. Photo: Tom Williams/CQ-Roll Call, Inc via Getty Images

Speaker Nancy Pelosi and other House Democratic leaders discussed Saturday the possibility of bringing the House back early to act on what they see as a crisis with the Postal Service, a House Democratic aide told Axios.

Why it matters: The House is on recess and no votes are scheduled until September, but a vote on the matter could be held within two weeks, per Politico, which first reported the news.

Go deeper (1 min. read)Arrow
Mike Allen
21 hours ago - Politics & Policy

Postal slowdown threatens election breakdown

In 24 hours, signs of a pre-election postal slowdown have moved from the shadows to the spotlight, with evidence emerging all over the country that this isn't a just a potential threat, but is happening before our eyes.

Why it matters: If you're the Trump administration, and you're in charge of the federal government, remember that a Pew poll published in April found the Postal Service was viewed favorably by 91% of Americans.

Go deeper (1 min. read)Arrow
Jacob Knutson
20 hours ago - Politics & Policy

What they're saying: State and local officials react to USPS changes

A USPS mail worker wearing a mask driving a mail vehicle in New Jersey on Aug. 13. Photo: Alexi Rosenfeld/Getty Images

State and local officials have come down on the Trump administration for changes to the U.S. Postal Service implemented by Postmaster General Louis DeJoy and threats from the president to block stimulus funding carved out to help the agency as it prepares to processes mail-in ballots for the November general election.

Why it matters: Lawmakers fear that cost-cutting measures and modifications to election mail processing practices could delay election mail, which could disenfranchise voters and delay election results.

Go deeper (1 min. read)Arrow