Youth climate change group Sunrise Movement endorses Bernie Sanders

The Sunrise Movement, a collective of young people advocating for action on climate change, announced Thursday that it is endorsing Bernie Sanders in the 2020 presidential election.

Why it matters: Young people are the demographic leading the charge against climate change, which has been at the forefront of Democratic policy proposals this cycle. The group said it endorsed Sanders for his decision to spearhead the Green New Deal — along with his top surrogate, Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-N.Y.).

