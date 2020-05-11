Bernie Sanders told the Washington Post during a live conversation on Monday that there is only a "very, very slim" chance that he would run for president again, noting that there will likely be "another candidate carrying the progressive banner" in 2024.

The big picture: The 78-year-old Vermont senator added that "the focus, not only of progressives, not only of Democrats, but independents, moderate Republicans, has got to be how we come together to defeat this very dangerous president."

