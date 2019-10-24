Bernie Sanders debuts plan at 4:20 pm to legalize marijuana

2020 presidential candidate Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.) released a proposal precisely at 4:20 pm on Thursday to legalize marijuana at the federal level, per a campaign email.

The big picture: Marijuana legalization has become an increasingly popular stance within the Democratic Party, but Sanders' proposal appears to be one of the most progressive in the 2020 field. Sanders says he would legalize marijuana within 100 days via executive action and fight against large marijuana companies monopolizing the market to ensure communities of color are able to benefit from the industry.