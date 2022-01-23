Sign up for our daily briefing

Catch up on coronavirus stories and special reports, curated by Mike Allen everyday

Sanders backs Arizona Democrats' censure of Sinema

Ivana Saric

Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.) said Sunday that he agrees with Arizona Democrats' vote to censure U.S. Sen. Kyrsten Sinema after her vote against changing the Senate's filibuster rules.

Driving the news: Sanders told CNN's "State of the Union" he believes Sinema and Sen. Joe Manchin (D-W.Va.), who also voted against the measure, have "sabotaged" President Biden's agenda. The rule change would have provided a path in the chamber for Democrats to pass their voting rights bill.

Asked by host Dana Bash if the decision to censure Sinema was appropriate, Sanders replied, "absolutely it was."

State of play: Sanders called on Democrats to stop negotiating elements of the president's agenda with Manchin and Sinema, and to put key items onto the floor to force the pair to vote on them on the record.

  • "We need a new direction, a new approach in the senate," he said. "I think after six months of so-called negotiating behind closed doors with Senator Manchin and Senator Sinema, we need to start voting."
  • "We need to bring important pieces of legislation that impact the lives of working families right onto the floor of the senate."

What he's saying: "I think there's widespread understanding that what we've done the last six months has failed from a policy point of view, it has failed politically," Sanders said.

  • "We need to change course. We need to have the courage to take on the Republicans and let Manchin and Sinema decide which side they're on."
  • Sanders described Manchin and Sinema as "two Democrats who choose to work with the Republicans rather than the president, and who have sabotaged the president's efforts to address the needs of working families in this country."

Go deeper

Jennifer A. Kingson
Updated 14 mins ago - Technology

Mayors see cryptocurrency as a way to address income inequality

Illustration: Sarah Grillo/Axios

At the U.S. Conference of Mayors' meeting in D.C. this week, there's buzz around the idea of giving cryptocurrency accounts to low-income people.

Why it matters: Cities have been experimenting with newfangled ways to address income inequality — like guaranteed income programs — and the latest wave of trials could involve paying benefits or dividends in bitcoin, stablecoin or other digital currencies.

Go deeper (3 min. read)Arrow
Axios
Updated 16 mins ago - Politics & Policy

Omicron dashboard

Illustration: Aïda Amer/Axios

  1. Health: FDA OKs antiviral drug remdesivir for non-hospitalized COVID patients — Walensky: CDC language "pivoting" on "fully vaccinated" — Fauci: "Confident" Omicron cases will peak in February
  2. Vaccines: Team USA 100% vaccinated against COVID ahead of Beijing Olympics — Kids' COVID vaccination rates are particularly low in rural America — Annual COVID vaccine preferable to boosters, says Pfizer CEO.
  3. Politics: Arizona governor sues Biden administration over COVID funds tied to mandates — Biden concedes U.S. should have done more testing — Arizona says it "will not be intimidated" on anti-mask school policies.
  4. World: Greece imposes vaccine mandate for people 60 and older — Austria approves COVID vaccine mandate for adults — Beijing officials urge COVID-19 "emergency mode" before Winter Olympics.
  5. Variant tracker
Go deeper (1 min. read)Arrow
Jeff Tracy
Updated 3 hours ago - Sports

Experts predict major boom for North American sports stadiums

Rendering of the $375 million Moody Center on the UT-Austin campus. Photo courtesy of Moody Center

Stadium and arena construction in North America will total a relatively tame $5.8 billion this year, a 12% decrease from 2021.

The big picture: What the industry lacks in construction it expects to make up for in design, with experts predicting a sports venue boom over the next half-decade, SBJ reports.

Go deeper (1 min. read)Arrow