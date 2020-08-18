18 mins ago - Politics & Policy

Bernie: I'll even work with conservatives to stop Trump

Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.) said Monday night he will "work with progressives, moderates, and yes, with conservatives, to preserve this nation" while appealing to voters during the Democratic National Convention.

The big picture: Sanders may be the best positioned to turn out progressives and young voters who see Biden as too much a part of the establishment or the old guard.

What he's saying: Sanders appealed to his own supporters saying they've moved the debate in the country and their movement continues, but "all the progress we have made will be in jeopardy" if Trump is re-elected.

  • "This election is about preserving our democracy," Sanders says. "The unthinkable has become normal" under Trump, and "authoritarianism has taken root."

Between the lines: Four years ago, Sanders' endorsement of Hillary Clinton failed to convince his supporters that he meant it. Tonight, Sanders tried to explain the stakes in stark terms and suggested that many of his ideas have already prevailed in the party.

  • "This election is the most important in the history of this country," Sander said, from Burlington, Vermont. "If Donald Trump is reelected, all of the progress we have made will be in jeopardy.
  • "The future of our democracy is at stake," he said.

Of note: Sanders acknowledged the differences that he and Biden had on several issues, including health care. But Sanders seemed willing to settle for incremental change, given the risks he said that a second term from President Trump posed.

  • "Joe Biden will end the hate and division Trump has created," Biden said.

Aug 16, 2020 - Politics & Policy

Bernie Sanders demands Congress return to address USPS crisis

Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.) called on Sunday for the House to return to session to pass a standalone bill to fund the U.S. Postal Service and use its oversight powers to investigate operational changes made by Postmaster General Louis DeJoy.

The state of play: House Democrats will hold a members-only conference call on Monday at 11:30 a.m. to discuss an early return to Washington to respond to "the attack on the Postal Service," Democratic sources tell Axios' Mike Allen.

Aug 16, 2020 - Politics & Policy

Trump slashes Biden's sizeable lead in CNN poll

Combination images of presumptive Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden and President Trump. Photo: Drew Angerer/Getty Images/Alex Wong/Getty Images

President Trump closed the gap on presumptive Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden's lead among registered voters in a CNN poll published Sunday evening. And across 15 battleground states, Biden leads by 49 to 48 points ahead over Trump.

Why it matters: CNN's last poll showed Biden with a 14-point lead over the president in June — prompting Trump's re-election campaign to demand the network apologize. In the latest poll, conducted by SSRS, 50% of 1,108 people surveyed said they'd vote for Biden, compared to 46% who plan to back Trump. But 54% disapprove of the job Trump is doing.

Aug 16, 2020 - Politics & Policy

Rashida Tlaib votes against Democratic Party platform and for Sanders

Rep. Rashida Tlaib at a March campaign event for Sen. Bernie Sanders in Detroit, Michigan. Photo: Jeff Kowalsky/AFP via Getty Images

Rep. Rashida Tlaib announced in a Twitter post Saturday night that she voted against the Democratic Party's 2020 platform and nominated for president Sen. Bernie Sanders, who suspended his campaign in April.

Why it matters: Democratic activists are pressing the DNC and former Vice President Joe Biden to enact bold policies and transform the party into a political force they feel meets the political moment, Axios' Alexi McCammond notes. Tlaib said she voted no to the platform, which is expected to pass, because it doesn't include a plan for a single-payer health care system. "We need a platform that works to rid our society of oppression and greed," she added. "[T]his platform does not do enough."

