Bernie: I'll even work with conservatives to stop Trump

Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.) said Monday night he will "work with progressives, moderates, and yes, with conservatives, to preserve this nation" while appealing to voters during the Democratic National Convention.

The big picture: Sanders may be the best positioned to turn out progressives and young voters who see Biden as too much a part of the establishment or the old guard.

What he's saying: Sanders appealed to his own supporters saying they've moved the debate in the country and their movement continues, but "all the progress we have made will be in jeopardy" if Trump is re-elected.

"This election is about preserving our democracy," Sanders says. "The unthinkable has become normal" under Trump, and "authoritarianism has taken root."

Between the lines: Four years ago, Sanders' endorsement of Hillary Clinton failed to convince his supporters that he meant it. Tonight, Sanders tried to explain the stakes in stark terms and suggested that many of his ideas have already prevailed in the party.

"This election is the most important in the history of this country," Sander said, from Burlington, Vermont. "If Donald Trump is reelected, all of the progress we have made will be in jeopardy.

"The future of our democracy is at stake," he said.

Of note: Sanders acknowledged the differences that he and Biden had on several issues, including health care. But Sanders seemed willing to settle for incremental change, given the risks he said that a second term from President Trump posed.