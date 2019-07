A quick-turn solicitation from Sen. Bernie Sanders' (I-Vt.) campaign arrived at 10:05 p.m. ET — 38 minutes before Tuesday's Democratic debate ended:"Make a contribution — of any amount — and we’ll send you our new 'I Wrote the Damn Bill' sticker."

Why it matters: The campaign was capitalizing on an instant-classic moment when Rep. Tim Ryan attempted to challenge Sanders over Medicare for All - to which Sanders said he "wrote the damn bill."