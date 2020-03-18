Presidential candidate Sen. Bernie Sanders and his wife Jane O'Meara Sanders walk onstage during his campaign rally at the Los Angeles Convention Center on March 1, 2020. Photo: David McNew/Getty Images

Sen. Bernie Sanders is projected to win the California Democratic primary, the crown jewel of Super Tuesday with 415 delegates at stake, according to AP.

The big picture: Sanders was heavily favored to win California, despite losing in the 2016 primary to Hillary Clinton by about 7 points. Super Tuesday was largely dominated up until the California results by Joe Biden, who won sweeping victories across the South.