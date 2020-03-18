CORRECTION: Bernie Sanders has not decided to suspend campaign
Sen. Bernie Sanders has not suspended his presidential campaign. This story corrects an earlier version that stated he had.
Sen. Bernie Sanders has not suspended his presidential campaign. This story corrects an earlier version that stated he had.
Sen. Bernie Sanders is projected to win the California Democratic primary, the crown jewel of Super Tuesday with 415 delegates at stake, according to AP.
The big picture: Sanders was heavily favored to win California, despite losing in the 2016 primary to Hillary Clinton by about 7 points. Super Tuesday was largely dominated up until the California results by Joe Biden, who won sweeping victories across the South.
Bernie Sanders is now the clear front-runner for the Democratic presidential nomination, and his opponents are ready to try to knock him down at tonight's debate in Charleston, South Carolina — especially Michael Bloomberg, who was the punching bag at the Las Vegas debate.
Why it matters: This is the last debate before Super Tuesday, when Sanders is expected to win California and Texas and could secure an insurmountable lead for the Democratic nomination. That's a direct threat to the entire field, but especially to Bloomberg, who skipped the early states to focus on the March 3 contests.
After initially indicating it would not take action against campaign ads from President Trump that encouraged people to "take the Official 2020 Congressional District Census today," Facebook said Thursday it would take the messages down.
Why it matters: Facebook has generally subjected political advertising to few rules, but had said it would take a tough stand against any posts designed to mislead people about the census.