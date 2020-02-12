21 mins ago - Politics & Policy

Bernie's Super Tuesday edge

Mike Allen

Bernie Sanders takes the stage in New Hampshire. Photo: Drew Angerer/Getty Images

Some top Democrats tell Axios that if the split 2020 field persists through Super Tuesday, Bernie Sanders could build an insurmountable delegate lead while the moderates eat each other up.

Why it matters: With California's massive delegate trove as part of Super Tuesday on March 3, whoever winds up as the survivor against Sanders could be in a deep delegate hole by the time the field thins.

A Democratic campaign shared these scenarios to argue Sanders could walk away from Super Tuesday in control:

  • Scenario #1​: Bernie's Super Tuesday vote share is five points ahead of the second candidate (say, 30% to 25%). Bernie would net 96 delegates more than the next-highest-performing candidate. At that point, it would be possible but difficult to overtake Sanders: To become the nominee, that survivor would need to beat Bernie by an average of 53% to 47% in in remaining contests.
  • Scenario #2:​ Bernie's Super Tuesday vote share is 10​ points ahead of the second candidate (say, 30% to 20%). Bernie would net 198 delegates more than the next-highest-performing candidate. Overtaking Sanders would be unlikely: The field would need to clear, the and survivor would need to win each remaining contest on average 55% to 45% over Bernie.
  • Scenario #3​: Bernie's Super Tuesday vote share is by 15 points ahead of the second candidate (say, 35% to 20%). Bernie would net 328 delegates more than the next-highest-performing candidate. The race would be all but over.

A veteran Democratic operative told me: "Obama showed in '08 and Clinton showed in '16 [that] once you get a lead in the Democratic primary, it is very hard to lose it. Because we don’t have winner-take-all states, the front-runner is always accumulating delegates."

  • "Trump would not have been the nominee in '16 had the non-Trumpers consolidated. They never did and he got the nomination. We are looking at the same scenario."

Go deeper: Bernie Sanders' uneasy New Hampshire win

Rashaan Ayesh

Sanders: I never told Warren a woman could never be president

Sen. Bernie Sanders denied he told Sen. Elizabeth Warren a woman would not be able to win the U.S. presidency, during the seventh Democratic debate Tuesday night.

"Well, as a matter of fact, I didn't say it. And I don't want to waste a whole lot of time on this, because this is what Donald Trump and maybe some media want. Anybody who knows me knows that it's incomprehensible that I would think that a woman cannot be president of the United States."
— Sen. Bernie Sanders
Jan 15, 2020
Stef W. KightSara Fischer

Bloomberg's Super Tuesday splurge

Photo: Spencer Platt/Getty Images

Michael Bloomberg is funneling more than a third of his massive advertising war chest into the 14 states voting on Super Tuesday, data from Advertising Analytics shows.

Why it matters: While most candidates are focusing their dollars and efforts on early primary states, the Democratic presidential candidate has his eyes set on the states he thinks he can win — and those with the most delegates.

Feb 11, 2020 - Politics & Policy
Rashaan Ayesh

Bernie Sanders' campaign says it raised $25 million in January

Photo: Joe Raedle/Getty Images

Bernie Sanders' 2020 presidential campaign said Thursday that it raised $25 million in January.

Why it matters: It's a huge sum of money given that there is still a crowded field of Democratic candidates. In 2019's fourth quarter, Sanders pulled in $34.5 million — the most of any Democratic presidential hopeful — and he kicked off 2020 with a staggering $18.2 million in cash-on-hand.

Feb 6, 2020 - Politics & Policy