Bernie Sanders urges Biden campaign to focus more on the economy

Sen. Bernie Sanders is urging the Biden campaign to focus more on the economy and not “just go after Trump."

Why it matters: Sanders had been privately grousing about the Biden campaign and even urged the campaign to “intensify its focus on pocketbook issues and appeals to liberal voters,” according to a Washington Post story that popped on Saturday.

In a Sunday interview with MSNBC’s Ali Velshi, Sanders denied the report but then said, “I think we need to give people a good reason to vote for Joe Biden.”

  • “Joe has some pretty strong positions on the economy, and we need to do a better job of talking about that.”
  •  “I think Biden's in an excellent position to win this election,” he said. “But I think we've got to do more as a campaign than just go after Trump.”

The big picture: Biden still maintains a healthy lead in most national and battleground polls, with a new Fox News survey giving Biden a 51%-46% overall lead over Trump.

  • But the poll shows voters trust Trump over Biden on the economy by 5 percentage points.

Biden adviser on Hispanic voters: "We know that we have work to do"

Senior Biden campaign adviser Symone Sanders said former Vice President Joe Biden and Sen. Kamala Harris know there is still work to do as they court Latino and Hispanic voters around the country, while speaking with ABC's George Stephanopoulos on Sunday.

The big picture: Latinos will be the largest non-white voting bloc in the 2020 election for the first time in history. Hispanic and Latino voters make up more than 20% of the electorate in Florida and Arizona, two swing states that President Trump won in 2016.

Voters have made up their minds

The 2020 presidential election features a pared-back pool of undecided voters after four years of a highly controversial and media-saturated presidency.

Why it matters: Entrenched views mean there's less reason for campaigns to try to change voters' minds than to convince those already with them to vote — and help educate them about mail-in and early-vote procedures to make sure their votes count.

Biden pledges complete health transparency if elected

Joe Biden promised in an interview with CNN that he will be "totally transparent" about all facets of his health if elected president.

Why it matters: Biden, who will be 78 in November, would be the oldest president in U.S. history. The Trump campaign has sought to cast doubt on Biden's mental faculties and physical fitness for office — attacks that the former vice president has frequently laughed off.

