Berlin protesters clash with police at massive anti-lockdown rally

Police in Berlin, Germany, said Saturday night at least 18 officers were injured while trying to disperse a large crowd protesting coronavirus lockdown measures in the country, per a DW.com translation.

The big picture: Many in the estimated crowd of 17,000, made up of conspiracy theorists, right-wing populists and others, were not wearing masks, reports AP, which notes: "Unlike the U.S., Brazil and Britain, Germany’s government has been praised worldwide for its management of the pandemic." The country has confirmed more than 211,000 cases and just over 9,100 deaths from COVID-19, according to Johns Hopkins data.