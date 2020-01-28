Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has surrendered his immunity from prosecution just minutes before the Knesset was set to form a committee expected to strip it from him.
The latest: Israel's attorney general has now sent the indictments against Netanyahu — for bribery, breach of trust and fraud — to the Jerusalem district court.
The backdrop: Netanyahu realized there was a majority in Israel's parliament, the Knesset, to strip him of immunity.
- That's a humbling reality for the man who has dominated Israeli politics for a decade.
- Netanyahu also realized his immunity push was alienating voters ahead of the March 2nd elections.
- Netanyahu's top political rival, Benny Gantz, was planning to focus his campaign around the public hearing over Netanyahu's immunity request.
What they're saying: Netanyahu is in Washington and will join President Trump at the White House shortly for the rollout of his Middle East peace plan.
- He released a statement blaming his opponents for dealing in petty politics while he dealt with the "historic" opportunities created by Trump’s peace plan.
- Gantz issued a statement attacking Netanyahu and stressing that a prime minister can’t function when he needs to go to court to defend himself twice a week.
What’s next: Netanyahu’s trial will begin in several weeks with the reading of the indictments. His lawyers will seek a postponement to ensure he doesn’t appear in court as a defendant before the elections.
- He is the first sitting prime minister ever indicted on corruption charges.