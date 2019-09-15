Netanyahu claims Trump peace plan could be presented within days

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu told cabinet ministers the Trump administration is going to present its plan “within days” after the September 17th elections – most likely even next week, ministers who attended the meeting told me.

Netanyahu said he was citing new information he got last night from Ron Dermer, Israeli ambassador to the United States.

Why it matters: Netanyahu used the “Trump argument” in order to convince the attorney general to approve the establishment of a new settlement in the Jordan Valley which he brought to a vote at the cabinet two days before the elections. Netanyahu needed to pass the move to boost his campaign.