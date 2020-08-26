32 mins ago - Health

Carson: It would "behoove" us to move forward with COVID-19 vaccine and treatment testing

Screenshot: Axios Events

Housing and Urban Development Secretary Ben Carson says "this is not necessarily the time to take everything slowly" when it comes to the Trump administration's approach to getting vaccines and treatments to the public.

Why it matters: Carson's comments, made Wednesday during an Axios virtual event on, came days after the Food and Drug Administration announced an emergency use authorization (EUA) for treating the coronavirus with convalescent plasma. President Trump accused the agency of slow-walking the development and approval of vaccines and therapeutics to hurt him politically.

What Carson's saying: "That is the time to maximize your resources—not to skips steps—but to move expeditiously. And if you have something that you know is safe or relatively safe and you have evidence that it's very effective, it would behoove you to move forward with testing."

  • "Rather than just leave that process languishing, I think what the president is saying is 'Look folks, this is not normal times. We need to move forward. We can't just sit and lollygag at a time like that.'"
  • "You have to recognize we want to open the economy back up. We want people to stop being afraid of everything. And that will happen when we have some effective therapies, when we have an effective vaccine. So we certainly don't want to impede or slow down that process. We only want to speed that process up."

Go deeper: What it's like to give convalescent plasma

Watch the event.

Go deeper

Axios
Updated 18 hours ago - Health

U.S. coronavirus updates

Expand chart
Data: The COVID Tracking Project; Note: Does not include probable deaths from New York City; Map: Andrew Witherspoon/Axios

The University of Alabama reported 531 confirmed cases of COVID-19 among students, faculty and staff since in-person classes resumed on Aug. 19.

By the numbers: Over 178,000 people have died from COVID-19 and more than 5.7 million have tested positive for the virus in the U.S., Johns Hopkins data shows. Nearly 2 million have recovered.

Go deeper (1 min. read)Arrow
Axios
20 hours ago - Health

The tug of war over the FDA

President Trump watches FDA Commissioner Stephen Hahn address the media, Aug. 23. Photo: Pete Marovich/Getty Images

A big story that slipped under the radar during last night's RNC: The FDA commissioner apologized for overselling the benefits of convalescent plasma for treating the coronavirus.

Why it matters: The FDA is supposed to be a Switzerland of neutrality within government, able to act based on science instead of pressure from politicians and big business.

Go deeper (1 min. read)Arrow
Axios
Updated 9 hours ago - Politics & Policy

Coronavirus dashboard

Illustration: Sarah Grillo/Axios

  1. Global: Total confirmed cases as of 9 a.m. ET: 23,930,649 — Total deaths: 820,246— Total recoveries: 15,606,094 — Map.
  2. U.S.: Total confirmed cases as of 9 a.m. ET: 5,779,707 — Total deaths: 178,535 — Total recoveries: 2,053,699 — Total tests: 73,535,820Map.
  3. Health: Black Americans are less willing to take a first-generation vaccine — The FDA plays defense.
  4. Business: "Long-haul" COVID can lead to big bills for patients — Consumer confidence is wilting.
  5. Education: The economic cost of closed schools.
  6. Sports: Sports fans are returning to stadiums.
Go deeper (<1 min. read)Arrow