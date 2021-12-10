Most Americans support some form of boycott against the Beijing Olympics, per a recent Morning Consult survey.

By the numbers: 55% of respondents said either a diplomatic (31%) or total boycott (24%) would be an appropriate response given the Chinese government's record of human rights violations. Just 12% opposed any form of boycott.

Driving the news: President Biden on Monday announced the U.S. will engage in a diplomatic boycott. The U.K., Australia, Canada and Lithuania have also announced they're not sending diplomatic delegations to the Winter Games.

In a diplomatic boycott, government officials don't travel to the Olympics, but athletes still compete under their flag.

In response, Chinese foreign minister Zhao Lijian promised "resolute countermweasures," saying, "The United States will pay a price for its mistaken acts."

The big picture: These are the seventh Olympics in which at least one nation will boycott, joining Melbourne 1956, Tokyo 1964, Montreal 1976, Moscow 1980, Los Angeles 1984 and Seoul 1988.

Then-President Obama, along with then-Vice President Biden and first lady Michelle Obama, didn't attend the Sochi Games in 2014 — likely as a rebuke to Russia's anti-gay laws — but it wasn't an official boycott.

U.S. athletes will awkwardly field questions about China during the Games, and as WSJ notes, "satisfy nobody, no matter how they answer."

Methodology: The poll was conducted Dec. 3-6, 2021, among 2,200 U.S. adults, with a margin of error of +/-2%, per Morning Consult.