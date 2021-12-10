Sign up for our daily briefing

date 2021-12-10

Poll: Most Americans support some kind of boycott of Beijing Olympics

Expand chart
Data: Morning Consult; Chart: Jacque Schrag/Axios

Most Americans support some form of boycott against the Beijing Olympics, per a recent Morning Consult survey.

By the numbers: 55% of respondents said either a diplomatic (31%) or total boycott (24%) would be an appropriate response given the Chinese government's record of human rights violations. Just 12% opposed any form of boycott.

Driving the news: President Biden on Monday announced the U.S. will engage in a diplomatic boycott. The U.K., Australia, Canada and Lithuania have also announced they're not sending diplomatic delegations to the Winter Games.

  • In a diplomatic boycott, government officials don't travel to the Olympics, but athletes still compete under their flag.
  • In response, Chinese foreign minister Zhao Lijian promised "resolute countermweasures," saying, "The United States will pay a price for its mistaken acts."

The big picture: These are the seventh Olympics in which at least one nation will boycott, joining Melbourne 1956, Tokyo 1964, Montreal 1976, Moscow 1980, Los Angeles 1984 and Seoul 1988.

  • Then-President Obama, along with then-Vice President Biden and first lady Michelle Obama, didn't attend the Sochi Games in 2014 — likely as a rebuke to Russia's anti-gay laws — but it wasn't an official boycott.
  • U.S. athletes will awkwardly field questions about China during the Games, and as WSJ notes, "satisfy nobody, no matter how they answer."

Methodology: The poll was conducted Dec. 3-6, 2021, among 2,200 U.S. adults, with a margin of error of +/-2%, per Morning Consult.

Yacob Reyes
Dec 8, 2021 - Politics & Policy

Beijing Olympics: These countries have announced diplomatic boycotts

Photo: Zhang Qiang/VCG via Getty Images

Several countries, including Canada and Australia, have announced they will join the U.S. in a diplomatic boycott of the 2022 Beijing Winter Olympics to protest human rights abuses committed by China's government.

Driving the news: Leaders have faced pressure from human rights groups and others to boycott the Games, pointing to the ongoing genocide of Uyghurs and other Muslim minorities in China's Xinjiang region and other abuses.

Erin Doherty
23 mins ago - Economy & Business

Inflation hits highest level in nearly 40 years

Source: U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics; Chart: Axios Visuals

The core Consumer Price Index, the measure of the price of goods and services excluding food and energy, increased .5% in November, according to data released Friday.

Driving the news: The headline CPI figure, which measures the price of all items, rose 6.8% over the last 12 months, marking the biggest jump in 39 years.

Courtenay Brown
1 hour ago - Economy & Business

Meme stock hype dies down

Data: YoloStocks; Note: Shows "real mentions," a combination of Reddit direct and indirect mentions (i.e. comments in a relevant thread that don't mention the stock); Chart: Thomas Oide/Axios

GameStop and AMC are shedding that unprecedented Reddit day-trader chatter and those eye-popping stock swings — two defining factors for the meme stock cohort.

Why it matters: The hype for the OG meme stocks at the center of the pandemic-era phenomenon has died out.

