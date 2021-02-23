Denver's latest food craze: Beard Papa's cream puffs

Allow us to introduce the latest food craze hitting Denver: Beard Papa’s cream puffs.

What’s new: The bakery chain from Osaka, Japan, opened with long lines earlier this month at its South Colorado Boulevard location, the only in the state. The franchise has more than 400 locations worldwide.

Beard Papa’s fluffy choux pastries are made with pie crust on the outside and custard filling on the inside, ranging in flavors from vanilla and green tea to chocolate and mango. Even more menu options will be added by April, owner Dang Hau tells Axios.

with pie crust on the outside and custard filling on the inside, ranging in flavors from vanilla and green tea to chocolate and mango. Even more menu options will be added by April, owner Dang Hau tells Axios. Denverites dig the puffs. "Our numbers have been above and beyond what we expected and what we planned for," Hau said.

My thought bubble: Pair the green tea shell with vanilla filling — you won’t be disappointed.

