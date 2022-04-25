Bayern Munich wins 10th consecutive Bundesliga title

Bayern Munich clinched their 10th consecutive Bundesliga title on Saturday with a 3-1 victory over Borussia Dortmund.

Why it matters: Bayern's 10th straight German championship is a record among Europe's top five leagues, surpassing the nine straight Serie A titles Juventus won from 2012 to 2020.

State of play: This level of dominance is new to the Bundesliga — before Bayern's run, no team had won more than three straight titles — and "even its own fans are starting to worry that its success is getting a little boring," writes NYT's Rory Smith.

Aside from 2019, when Dortmund closed the gap to two points, no team has finished within 10 points of Bayern since 2012. They're currently 12 points ahead of Dortmund with three matches left.

Bayern's supremacy has created a vicious cycle: Domestic success means Champions League appearances, which means huge payouts that are then used to re-sign players and recruit new talent.

The debate: The Bundesliga's governing body has long argued that Bayern's dominance is good, serving as a global advertisement for German soccer. But not everyone is buying that.

Even Bayern fans have suggested a change to the financial system, with more Champions League money flowing down to other clubs.

Another option would be a luxury tax, similar to the one American sports leagues use to curb spending and increase parity.

One extreme solution: Abolishing the 50+1 rule that requires German clubs to be controlled by their fans, Smith notes. That would allow for the sort of outside investment that has reshaped the Premier League, but culturally, German soccer is against such a change.