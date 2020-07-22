1 hour ago - Technology

Bay Area tech workers consider moving amid layoff fears

Ina Fried, author of Login

Illustration: Aïda Amer/Axios

More than half of tech workers in the Bay Area are concerned about being laid off or furloughed in the next six months, or their salaries hitting a plateau or dropping, according to a new report from Hired.

Why it matters: The tech industry has generally fared better than other sectors in the pandemic downturn, offering more chances to work from home and fewer layoffs. However, there are concerns that companies won't be willing to pay Bay Area salaries if remote workers decide to relocate to less expensive areas.

The state of play: Older workers and parents were most likely to be interested in working from home.

  • A majority of those surveyed said they would not be willing to take a lower salary, even if it meant they could work remotely permanently. That held true for men and women, as well as for both parents and non-parents.
  • However, if allowed to work from home permanently, many said they would consider moving to a less expensive location, including 42% of those in the Bay Area and 40% of those in New York, compared to just a third of those in the U.K.

Bob Herman
39 mins ago - Health

HHS buys $2 billion worth of Pfizer's vaccine candidate

Pfizer just got a large federal purchase order. Photo: Jakub Porzycki/NurPhoto via Getty Images

The Trump administration has agreed to pay Pfizer $1.95 billion for 100 million doses of the experimental coronavirus vaccine the company is developing along with German biotech company BioNTech. The deal also gives the government the right to buy another 500 million doses.

Why it matters: The federal government is betting that Pfizer and BioNTech's vaccine will effectively stave off the coronavirus and therefore is worth buying before more definitive clinical trial data come out. The Department of Health and Human Services made a similar deal for Novavax' vaccine.

Dan Primack
48 mins ago - Technology

How ByteDance may try to save TikTok

Illustration: Sarah Grillo/Axios

The best way to save ByteDance, the world's most valuable tech "unicorn," may be to break up ByteDance.

Driving the news: Some of the Chinese company's U.S. investors are discussing a carve-out of all or part of TikTok, which is under growing geopolitical pressures, according to The Information.

Axios
Updated 1 hour ago - Politics & Policy

Coronavirus dashboard

Illustration: Aïda Amer/Axios

  1. Global: Total confirmed cases as of 10 a.m. ET: 14,976,453 — Total deaths: 617,297 — Total recoveries — 8,499,299Map.
  2. U.S.: Total confirmed cases as 10 a.m. ET: 3,902,377 — Total deaths: 142,080 — Total recoveries: 1,182,018 — Total tested: 47,224,382Map.
  3. Public health: Quest warns flu season will further hurt testing.
  4. Economy: The economic recovery is reversing — and another stimulus might not be enough to fix it.
  5. Politics: Kevin McCarthy will use fitness trackers to monitor for symptoms while campaigning.
  6. Business: United to require customers to wear masks in airports.
  7. 🎧Podcast: Parents turn to schooling "pods."
