Sports

This year’s baseball season hinges on a battle between owners and players

Illustration: Eniola Odetunde/Axios

Whether baseball is played this season hinges on an extremely contagious virus that is unlike anything we've ever seen. But next in line is whether MLB owners (billionaires) and players (mostly millionaires) can settle an economic dispute.

Why it matters: If the 2020 MLB season doesn't happen because of safety or logistical concerns, that's understandable. But if money is the issue a year after MLB grossed a record $10.7 billion in revenue, it would be a PR disaster — and the sport might never recover.

  • Even if we never reach that point, the longer this infighting goes on while a historic number of Americans are out of work (36 million jobless claims in the last two months), the angrier baseball fans are going to get.

The backdrop: In late March, MLB and the MLBPA struck a deal that guaranteed players prorated salaries based on the number of games played. From the union's perspective, this ends the matter and no new negotiations are needed.

  • But the March agreement was reportedly "contingent on playing in front of fans at regular-season ballparks," per AP.
  • It's now obvious fans won't be in the stands if and when baseball returns, so owners want to renegotiate since they'll be losing billions of dollars on ticket sales, concessions and parking.

The state of play: The two sides are in their second week of a contentious back-and-forth about a potential 2020 season. The hope is they can reach an agreement by June 3, with players reporting to spring training on June 10, and the season starting around July 1.

  • May 11: Owners approve a plan that includes an 82-game regional schedule and universal DH, expanded rosters (30-man active roster and 20-player taxi squad), an expanded postseason (14 teams instead of 10) and a 50-50 revenue split for players and owners.
  • May 14: Rays pitcher Blake Snell makes headlines when he says on a Twitch stream that he will sit out the season if there's a 50-50 revenue split, suggesting the risk of contracting COVID-19 is "just not worth it."
  • May 18: In documents obtained by The Associated Press, owners claim they will lose $640,000 per game without fans in attendance.
  • May 20: The above number was calculated by MLB, so the skeptical union has requested a slew of documents, which will be presented tomorrow, according to USA Today's Bob Nightengale.
"As is almost always the case when there is a work stoppage in sports, the players will get the brunt of the criticism. They are more visible, and the average fan finds their salaries stunning. But here's a fact: The owners are far more wealthy and ... won't be putting their health at risk."
— John Feinstein, WashPost

The bottom line: As baseball weighs a return to the diamond, owners and players are embroiled in a very public argument, starring "leaked" documents, a so-called "smoking email," and a viral Twitch video.

The next big fights between cities and states

Illustration: Eniola Odetunde/Axios

Legal battles between cities and states are expected to intensify in the coming months with dust-ups over municipal broadband networks, paid sick leave and affordable housing policies at the forefront.

Why it matters: After some high-profile disputes with governors over pandemic-related restrictions, some mayors are emboldened in pushing back on state laws prohibiting city-level policies that, they say, will be important to recovering from the coronavirus pandemic.

Coronavirus dashboard

Illustration: Sarah Grillo/Axios

  1. Global: Total confirmed cases as of 11 a.m. ET: 5,034,458 — Total deaths: 329,186 — Total recoveries — 1,918,028Map.
  2. U.S.: Total confirmed cases as of 11 a.m. ET: 1,555,537 — Total deaths: 93,558 — Total recoveries: 294,312 — Total tested: 12,647,791Map.
  3. States: Cases are on the rise across the South.
  4. Business: Another 2.4 million Americans filed for unemployment last week.
  5. World: Latin America surpasses U.S. and Europe in new daily cases.
  6. Food: Seafood industry struggles with restaurants closed — Restaurants prepare for "distance eating."
  7. What should I do? Hydroxychloroquine questions answeredTraveling, asthma, dishes, disinfectants and being contagiousMasks, lending books and self-isolatingExercise, laundry, what counts as soap — Pets, moving and personal healthAnswers about the virus from Axios expertsWhat to know about social distancingHow to minimize your risk.
  8. Other resources: CDC on how to avoid the virus, what to do if you get it, the right mask to wear.

Politics & Policy

Ex-Juul CEO Kevin Burns in talks to join digital pharmacy Alto

Illustration: Sarah Grillo/Axios

Ex-Juul CEO Kevin Burns is in advanced talks to join SoftBank-backed digital pharmacy Alto, Axios has learned from multiple sources.

Why it matters: He'd be going from a company that was the scourge of public health officials to one that seeks to become an integral part of America's health care delivery system.

Economy & Business