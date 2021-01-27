Sign up for our daily briefing

Curt Schilling asks to be removed from Hall of Fame contention after character snub

Kendall Baker, author of Sports
Table: Axios Visuals

There will be no Class of 2021 in the Baseball Hall of Fame, as voters pitched a shutout on Tuesday, rejecting all 25 candidates for enshrinement in Cooperstown.

The state of play: The top three candidates — Curt Schilling (71.1%), Barry Bonds (61.8%) and Roger Clemens (61.6%) — all fell short of the 75% needed.

What he's saying: Schilling, who was just 16 votes short, shared a letter on Facebook ripping baseball writers and asking to be taken off the ballot in 2022.

  • "I will not participate in the final year of voting. I am requesting to be removed from the ballot," Schilling wrote. "I'll defer to the veterans committee and men whose opinions actually matter and who are in a position to actually judge a player."
  • Schilling has faced backlash in recent years for the political views he has espoused on social media, which appear to have limited his support in the vote, per ESPN. Among these were a 2016 tweet in which he appeared to support lynching journalists, and more recently, his support for the Jan. 6 pro-Trump mob attack at the U.S. Capitol.

Top vote-getters:

  • Schilling: 71.1%
  • Bonds: 61.8%
  • Clemens: 61.6%
  • Scott Rolen: 52.9%
  • Omar Vizquel: 49/1%
  • Billy Wagner: 46.4%
  • Todd Helton: 44.9%
  • Gary Sheffield: 40.6%
  • Andruw Jones: 33.9%
  • Jeff Kent: 32.4%

Of note: This is just the ninth time the Baseball Writers' Association of America did not elect a Hall of Fame candidate, and the fourth since rules were changed to eliminate the runoff elections in 1968.

What's next: Voters have 10 years to consider candidates, and Schilling, Bonds and Clemens have lingered on the ballot for nine.

  • So next year's election will be the writers' final referendum on all three controversial players.
  • If they're not elected, their fate will fall to a 16-person panel of Hall of Famers, team officials and historians known as the veterans' committee.

Jeff Tracy
Jan 26, 2021 - Sports

Character counts in Baseball Hall of Fame voting

Table: Axios Visuals

When Baseball's Hall of Fame voting results are announced tonight, it's likely that the Baseball Writers' Association of America will not elect any new entrants for just the sixth time since 1963.

The state of play: This is partly due to a weak crop of newcomers, but the bigger story is that Hall of Fame voters have become increasingly disenchanted with the once-revered responsibility of selecting Cooperstown's newest residents.

Kia Kokalitcheva
3 hours ago - Economy & Business

The rebellion against Silicon Valley (the place)

Photo illustration: Sarah Grillo/Axios. Smith Collection/Gado via Getty Images

Silicon Valley may be a "state of mind," but it's also very much a real enclave in Northern California. Now, a growing faction of the tech industry is boycotting it.

Why it matters: The Bay Area is facing for the first time the prospect of losing its crown as the top destination for tech workers and startups — which could have an economic impact on the region and force it to reckon with its local issues.

Erica Pandey, author of @Work
3 hours ago - Economy & Business

Telework's tax mess

Illustration: Annelise Capossela/Axios

As teleworkers flit from city to city, they're creating a huge tax mess.

Why it matters: Our tax laws aren't built for telecommuting, and this new way of working could have dire implications for city and state budgets.

