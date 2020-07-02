The places blessed with ballpark views during MLB's no-fans era

No fans will be in attendance when baseball returns this month, as games are set to be played in empty ballparks across the country.

Yes, but: A handful of apartments, hotels and rooftops offer views of MLB ballparks, meaning a small contingent of lucky residents, hotel guests and traveling fans will still presumably get to enjoy live baseball in 2020.

NL

Nationals Park (Washington, D.C.): Nick DiChiara, 26, watched last year's Nationals World Series run from his apartment building's shared roof deck (above). This year, he'll be one of the few D.C. residents who can even see the field. DiChiara told us he currently has no plans to rent his apartment, partly due to his landlord's "no Airbnb" policy. (How much money would a Nats fan be willing to pay for a three-night/three-game stay? Probably a lot.)

Nick DiChiara, 26, watched last year's Nationals World Series run from his apartment building's shared roof deck (above). This year, he'll be one of the few D.C. residents who can even see the field. DiChiara told us he currently has no plans to rent his apartment, partly due to his landlord's "no Airbnb" policy. (How much money would a Nats fan be willing to pay for a three-night/three-game stay? Probably a lot.) Truist Park (Atlanta): The Braves' stadium is surrounded by a development called "The Battery," which includes an Omni Hotel with views into the park.

The Braves' stadium is surrounded by a development called "The Battery," which includes an Omni Hotel with views into the park. Wrigley Field (Chicago): The famed Wrigley Rooftops are still figuring out their plans, representatives told Axios. If they do open up, catching a Cubs game there will undoubtedly be the pinnacle of baseball viewing in 2020.

The famed Wrigley Rooftops are still figuring out their plans, representatives told Axios. If they do open up, catching a Cubs game there will undoubtedly be the pinnacle of baseball viewing in 2020. Busch Stadium (St. Louis): Hilton at the Ballpark has rooms with field views.

Hilton at the Ballpark has rooms with field views. Petco Park (San Diego): The Marriott Gaslamp Quarter plans to reopen its rooftop bar this week, per the Wall Street Journal. And if you know someone who lives in the Legend Condominiums — like, say, Chip Messenger, who snapped the photo below from his balcony — we recommend inviting yourself over.

AL

Oriole Park at Camden Yards (Baltimore): The Hilton Baltimore Inner Harbor has rooms and a roof deck that look directly into the ballpark through center field.

The Hilton Baltimore Inner Harbor has rooms and a roof deck that look directly into the ballpark through center field. Progressive Field (Cleveland): Metropolitan At The 9, a luxury hotel, has a private top floor called RSRV that offers rooms "with amazing views into Progressive Field," per their website.

P.S. ... The Toronto Marriott City Centre Hotel is built inside Rogers Centre. But hotel staff told us stadium-view rooms will be closed for baseball season. It also sounds like Blue Jays players and staff might live in the hotel.