Base10 raises $460 million for third early-stage VC fund

Base10, a San Francisco-based venture capital firm, has raised $460 million for its third early-stage fund.

Why it matters: The firm's bet on what it calls "automation for the real economy" is definitely one that paid off during the pandemic as all industries had to adapt.

"Everything needs to happen online and some of the businesses that we invested in have been real life-savers during the pandemic," co-founder and managing partner Ade Ajao tells Axios.

Between the lines: "I think it’s really hard to be an entrepreneur today and look at these companies [Uber, Theranos, WeWork] and not think, 'if I get there, or when I get there' — because you are an optimist — how am I going to be the hero?'" Ajao says of the reckoning with power and impact among startup founders he's observed in more recent recent years.

Other noticeable changes since Base10's start include: all startups having distributed workforces (also a pandemic result), more of its peers investing internationally and more venture dollars in the market overall.

1 diversity thing: "For an industry that looks like this, it's surprising how much people think about [diversity]," Ajao, who is half Nigerian and half Spanish, says of the gap between the VC industry's homogenous demographics and all the talk of diversifying its ranks.