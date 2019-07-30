New: A weekly newsletter about the trends shaping cities

Barr moves to restrict asylum claims based on threats to family members

Attorney General Bill Barr. Photo: Drew Angerer/Getty Images

Attorney General Bill Barr issued an opinion Monday that moves to restrict asylum protections for migrants whose family members have been persecuted in their home countries.

Why it matters: This precedent-setting decision is another attempt by the Trump administration to limit U.S. sanctuary options for asylum-seekers.

Aaron Reichlin-Melnick of the American Immigration Council

The big picture: The decision reverses a 2018 ruling by the Justice Department’s Board of Immigration Appeals that a Mexican migrant whose father was targeted by a drug cartel could be eligible for asylum, per the New York Times.

