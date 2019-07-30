Attorney General Bill Barr issued an opinion Monday that moves to restrict asylum protections for migrants whose family members have been persecuted in their home countries.

Why it matters: This precedent-setting decision is another attempt by the Trump administration to limit U.S. sanctuary options for asylum-seekers.

Aaron Reichlin-Melnick of the American Immigration Council

The big picture: The decision reverses a 2018 ruling by the Justice Department’s Board of Immigration Appeals that a Mexican migrant whose father was targeted by a drug cartel could be eligible for asylum, per the New York Times.

Go deeper: