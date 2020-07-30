Jul 30, 2020 - Politics & Policy

Obama: "John Lewis will be a founding father" of America's better future

Former President Barack Obama on Thursday eulogized the late Rep. John Lewis as "a founding father of that fuller, fairer, better America" that lies in the nation's future.

The state of play: Obama also called out President Trump — though not by name — by repeatedly referencing Trump's actions to discourage mail-in voting amid the coronavirus pandemic. Obama said he's talking about it today because Lewis "devoted his time on this Earth fighting the very attacks on democracy ... we're seeing circulate right now."

  • "The fate of this democracy depends on how we use it. It isn't automatic. It has to be nurtured, it has to be tended to. We have to work at it. It's hard," he added.
  • He called for the passage of a new federal voting rights act, renamed in Lewis' honor by Congress, as the proper way to honor the late congressman.
  • The former president referred to the filibuster as "another Jim Crow relic." He also specifically said that all Americans should be automatically registered to vote and called for Election Day to become a national holiday.

The big picture: Obama wove Lewis' lifetime of achievements in the civil rights movement throughout his eulogy, highlighting how "his example could challenge centuries of convention and generations of brutal violence and countless daily indignities suffered by African Americans."

  • "You know, sometimes, we read about this and we kind of take it for granted. Or at least we act as if it was inevitable. Imagine the courage of two people Malia's age — younger than my oldest daughter. On their own. To challenge an entire infrastructure of oppression."

The bottom line: Obama summarized Lewis as someone who "brought this country a little bit closer to our highest ideals."

  • "And someday when we do finish that long journey towards freedom, when we do form a more perfect union — whether it's years from now or decades or even if it takes another two centuries — John Lewis will be a founding father of that fuller, fairer, better America."

"What a gift John Lewis was. We are all so lucky to have had him walk with us for a while — and show us the way," Obama concluded.

Kia Kokalitcheva
4 hours ago - Economy & Business

Trump says he wants to ban TikTok app

Illustration: Aïda Amer/Axios

President Trump said Friday that he plans to ban Chinese video app TikTok as soon as Saturday, via either executive order or emergency economic powers, according to White House press pool comments.

Why it matters: TikTok has been caught in the crossfires of the United States' escalating tensions with China.

Axios
Updated 6 hours ago - Politics & Policy

Coronavirus dashboard

Illustration: Sarah Grillo/Axios

  1. Global: Total confirmed cases as of 10 p.m. ET: 17,507,359 — Total deaths: 678,226 — Total recoveries — 10,258,424Map.
  2. U.S.: Total confirmed cases as of 10 p.m. ET: 4,558,994 — Total deaths: 153,311 — Total recoveries: 1,438,160 — Total tests: 55,372,983Map.
  3. Politics: White House, Democrats at stimulus stalemateCDC director says he wasn't involved in decision to change data reporting Biden campaign vows virus focus.
  4. Business: Pandemic wipes out 5 years of economic growth in 3 months — PPP was not distributed equally across racial lines.
  5. Public health: More than half of COVID-19 cases from summer camp in Georgia were from kids, CDC says.
  6. World: Boris Johnson pauses England's reopening.
  7. 🎧 Podcast: The untold mental toll of COVID-19.
Mike Allen
8 hours ago - Politics & Policy

Biden campaign vows virus focus

Joe Biden puts on a mask after a campaign event in Wilmington, Del., on Tuesday. Photo: Andrew Caballero-Reynolds/AFP via Getty Images

Joe Biden's campaign contends that President Trump's talk of delaying November's election is an effort to distract, and vows to be what a Biden aide called "laser-focused" on Trump's pandemic response.

Why it matters: After aides convinced the president that the issue was hurting him badly in the polls, Trump has tried for the past two weeks to show renewed focus on the coronavirus, including the restoration of his briefings.

