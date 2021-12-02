Sign up for our daily briefing

Media giants back Bannon's bid to release Jan. 6 documents

Former Trump adviser Steve Bannon at the FBI Washington Field Office in Washington, DC., in November. Photo: Win McNamee/Getty Images

A coalition of news outlets including the Washington Post is supporting Stephen Bannon's campaign for the release of documents related to his contempt of Congress charges, WashPost confirmed Wednesday.

Why it matters: WashPost, the New York Times, CNN, NBC, the Wall Street Journal's parent company and others filed a motion arguing that a proposed protective order seeking to prevent the documents from being released violates the First Amendment, per the Daily Mail, which first reported on the news.

A tweet previously embedded here has been deleted or was tweeted from an account that has been suspended or deleted.

Driving the news: The documents include information related to the discovery process in the prosecution of Bannon for his failure to comply with a House Jan. 6 select committee subpoena — among them over 1,000 pages of witness testimony and grand-jury proceedings.

  • Prosecutors argued in a motion Sunday that Bannon was seeking to "try this case in the media rather than in court."

Yes, but: Journalists would also be "unable to see the documents if the Justice Department prevails in persuading a judge to impose a protective order," WashPost writes.

  • Attorneys for the news outlets said in their brief that the proposed order was "overbroad" and " would limit what the public could learn about the government’s case," according to WashPost.

For the record: BuzzFeed News, NPR, CBS News, the Los Angeles Times, Gannett Co., ProPublica, E.W. Scripps Co., Gray Media Group and Tegna Inc. have also joined the legal challenge, WashPost notes.

The big picture: A grand jury indicted Bannon last month on two counts of contempt of Congress for his failure to comply with a House Jan. 6 select committee subpoena.

Sophia Cai
Nov 12, 2021 - Politics & Policy

Meadows fails to appear before Jan. 6 panel, could face contempt

Former White House Chief of Staff Mark Meadows. Photo: Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images

Former White House Chief of Staff Mark Meadows may face criminal contempt charges after he failed to appear before the Jan. 6 committee Friday morning.

Why it matters: This is the panel's third threat of criminal prosecution made in recent weeks against noncooperative witnesses — a significant escalation by the panel as it tries to enforce subpoenas against Trump's closest aides.

Axios
Nov 30, 2021 - Politics & Policy

Meadows cooperating with House Jan. 6 select committee

Mark Meadows. Photo: Yuri Gripas/Bloomberg via Getty Images

Former White House Chief of Staff Mark Meadows is cooperating with the House select committee in charge of investigating the Jan. 6 Capitol insurrection, the panel said Tuesday.

Driving the news: Meadows, who failed to appear before the panel earlier this month, is believed to have insight into former President Trump's role in efforts to stop the certification of President Biden's election win.

Alexi McCammond
3 hours ago - Politics & Policy

Symone Sanders leaving VP's office

Vice President Kamala Harris and her press secretary Symone Sanders. Photo: Alex Wong/Getty Images

Symone Sanders, senior advisor and chief spokesperson to Vice President Kamala Harris, is leaving the VP’s office by the end of this year, three White House officials told Axios on Wednesday.

Why it matters: The VP has faced an onslaught of criticism in her first year centered on her leadership and staff, adding to the suggestion, she’s not the Democratic Party’s preferred nominee for 2024.

