Even banks can't outrun inflation

Nathan Bomey
Nathan Bomey, author of Closer

Photo: Victor J. Blue/Bloomberg via Getty Images

For the nation’s largest banks, inflation may be too much of a good (for them) thing.

Driving the news: JPMorgan Chase and Citigroup shares fell today — despite delivering solid quarterly revenue and profit — amid concerns that the banks won’t be able to outrun inflation.

Be smart: Inflation in moderation is typically a good thing for banks as it often triggers higher interest rates, leading to better revenue and earnings.

  • But with the Consumer Price Index reaching a 40-year high of 7%, JPMorgan warned it may get singed.
  • “Elevated inflationary pressures on expenses could more than offset the rates benefit,” JPMorgan CFO Jeremy Barnum said on a conference call.

But, but, but: Bank execs otherwise painted an optimistic economic picture.

  • Citigroup, JPMorgan and Wells Fargo said outstanding loans increased from the previous quarter.
  • "The consumer is very strong," JPMorgan CEO Jamie Dimon told investors.

Go deeper

Matt Phillips
12 hours ago - Economy & Business

Rising mortgage rates could slow house price surge

Chart: Axios Visuals

Mortgage rates have jumped to their highest level since early 2020.

Why it matters: The rising cost of home loans could slow the booming American market for residential real estate.

Go deeper (1 min. read)Arrow
Matt Phillips
Jan 13, 2022 - Economy & Business

Inflation microcosm: Used-car price surge continues

Data: U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics via FRED; Chart: Axios Visuals

Consumer Price Index data released Wednesday showed used-vehicle prices continue to surge. As of December, they were up 37% compared to the previous year.

Why it matters: Analysts have been watching used-vehicle prices as a microcosm of the broader U.S. inflation story, encompassing both the disarray of global supply chains and the surge in demand for goods.

Go deeper (<1 min. read)Arrow
Matt Phillips
12 hours ago - Economy & Business

Corporate America's incredibly profitable pandemic

Expand chart
Data: S&P Dow Jones Indices; Chart: Thomas Oide/Axios

Companies are about to blast out a blizzard of quarterly profit and sales numbers over the next few weeks, as the carnival of Q4 corporate results kicks off.

Driving the news: Large banks will open the floodgates, issuing reports early Friday that mark the unofficial start of earnings season on Wall Street.

Go deeper (1 min. read)Arrow