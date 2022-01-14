For the nation’s largest banks, inflation may be too much of a good (for them) thing.

Driving the news: JPMorgan Chase and Citigroup shares fell today — despite delivering solid quarterly revenue and profit — amid concerns that the banks won’t be able to outrun inflation.

Be smart: Inflation in moderation is typically a good thing for banks as it often triggers higher interest rates, leading to better revenue and earnings.

But with the Consumer Price Index reaching a 40-year high of 7%, JPMorgan warned it may get singed.

“Elevated inflationary pressures on expenses could more than offset the rates benefit,” JPMorgan CFO Jeremy Barnum said on a conference call.

But, but, but: Bank execs otherwise painted an optimistic economic picture.