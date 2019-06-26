Bank of America told Bloomberg in an interview Wednesday that it will stop lending to companies that run private prisons and immigrant detention centers.

What we know: The move followed a review by the company's environmental, social and governance (ESG) committee, which visited sites and consulted with civil rights activists and experts Vice Chairman Anne Finucane told Bloomberg: "We’ve done our due diligence that we said we would do at the annual meeting, and this is the decision we’ve made.’"