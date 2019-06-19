Bahrain to allow Israeli journalists to enter country for first time

Bahrain has granted journalists from six Israeli media outlets permission to enter the country next week to cover the conference at which the Trump administration will launch the economic portion of its Israeli-Palestinian peace plan.

Why it matters: This is an unprecedented move by Bahrain, which does not have formal diplomatic ties with Israel. It's also a significant achievement for the White House "peace team," led by Jared Kushner, which has been working to gradually normalize relations between Israel and the Gulf states. During preparations for the event, the White House asked Bahrain to allow Israeli reporters to cover it.