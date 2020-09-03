2 hours ago - World

Bahrain to allow flights between Israel and UAE to use its airspace

Bahrain's Crown Prince Salman bin Hamad bin Isa al-Khalifa. Photo: ALBERTO PIZZOLI/Getty Images

Bahrain announced Thursday that it had agreed to the United Arab Emirates' request that it allow flights between the UAE and Israel to pass through its airspace.

Why it matters: The move followed lobbying from the Trump administration, which is also in talks with the Bahrainis about possibly following the UAE into normalization with Israel.

What they're saying: Bahrain will allow flights coming to and departing from the UAE to cross its airspace, the Bahraini official news agency reported, quoting an official from the ministry of Transportation and Telecommunications.

  • Jared Kushner, U.S. envoys Avi Berkowitz and Brian Hook, and White House official Adam Boehler raised this issue earlier this week in a meeting in Manama with the King and Crown Prince of Bahrain, a source familiar with the matter said.
  • The Bahrainis made the decision after they saw that Saudi Arabia had taken the same step Wednesday.

Worth noting: An unusual transit agreement dating to the 1970s gives Bahrain control over much of Qatar's airspace. So while the agreement is partially a goodwill gesture, it could cut flight times from Israel to the UAE by around 20 minutes.

Go deeper

Barak Ravid
Sep 2, 2020 - World

Saudi Arabia to allow all Israel-UAE flights to use its airspace

Kushner speaks after landing in Abu Dhabi on Monday. Photo: Arim Sahib/AFP via Getty

Saudi Arabia has agreed to allow all flights between the United Arab Emirates and Israel to pass through its airspace, following lobbying from the Trump administration.

The backstory: The UAE had made a formal request of the Saudis as part of their normalization deal with Israel, which includes commercial air travel between the countries.

Go deeper (1 min. read)Arrow
Barak Ravid
Sep 1, 2020 - World

Israel-UAE talks progress toward possible White House ceremony

Kushner and O'Brien at a military base near Abu Dhabi. Photo: Sarah Stewart/AFP via Getty

ABU DHABI, United Arab Emirates — Israel-UAE normalization talks are progressing faster than expected and could lead to an additional trilateral pact involving the U.S., officials from all three countries told me following talks in Abu Dhabi.

What's next: Israeli officials said a signing ceremony could take place at the White House before Sept. 18. For now, Israel's national security adviser has invited his Emirati counterpart to visit Israel to continue the talks.

Go deeper (2 min. read)Arrow
Axios
Updated 1 hour ago - Politics & Policy

Coronavirus dashboard

Illustration: Sarah Grillo/Axios

  1. Global: Total confirmed cases as of 6 p.m. ET: 26,134,147 — Total deaths: 865,176 — Total recoveries: 17,349,295Map.
  2. U.S.: Total confirmed cases as of 6 p.m. ET: 6,141,580 — Total deaths: 186,467 — Total recoveries: 2,231,757 — Total tests: 79,646,008Map.
  3. Health: Colleges drive a wave of hotspots — The scramble to prepare for a vaccine.
  4. Politics: Schumer slams Senate Republicans' relief plan as "emaciated."
  5. ✈️ Travel: Americans are flying more than Europeans despite the pandemic.
Go deeper (<1 min. read)Arrow