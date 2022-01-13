Baby Shark becomes first YouTube video to hit 10 billion views

“Baby Shark,” the viral children’s nursery rhyme that has inspired everything from Halloween costumes to a new movie, has become the first video to rack up over 10 billion views on YouTube.

Why it matters: “Baby Shark“ has become one of the few children’s songs to break through and become universally known in the modern era. Other popular nursery songs, like “Itsy Bitsy Spider” and “Wheels on the Bus” are many decades-old. The viral kids tune became the most-viewed video on YouTube in November 2020.