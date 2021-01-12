HHS Secretary Azar is mum on 25th Amendment discussions

Health and Human Services Secretary Alex Azar on Tuesday declined to say whether he believes President Trump is still able to discharge the duties of his office, and whether he discussed invoking the 25th Amendment with other administration officials.

What he's saying: Azar told ABC’s “Good Morning America,” that he is "committed to" seeing out his role leading HHS until the end of the president's term to ensure a transition to President-elect Joe Biden's administration, but he twice declined to answer whether he believes Trump is able to continue as president.

“The rhetoric last week was unacceptable. I’m not going to get into or discuss the 25th Amendment here,” Azar said.

When asked if he has discussed invoking the 25th Amendment to remove Trump from office, Azar said "it would not be appropriate" to discuss his conversations with colleagues or the president or vice president.

The state of play: The House is expected to vote later this week, possibly as soon as Wednesday, on an article to impeach Trump, since it appears unlikely cabinet officials will invoke the 25th Amendment.