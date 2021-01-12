Searching for smart, safe news you can TRUST?

HHS Secretary Azar is mum on 25th Amendment discussions

Health and Human Services Secretary Alex Azar on Tuesday declined to say whether he believes President Trump is still able to discharge the duties of his office, and whether he discussed invoking the 25th Amendment with other administration officials.

What he's saying: Azar told ABC’s “Good Morning America,” that he is "committed to" seeing out his role leading HHS until the end of the president's term to ensure a transition to President-elect Joe Biden's administration, but he twice declined to answer whether he believes Trump is able to continue as president.

  • “The rhetoric last week was unacceptable. I’m not going to get into or discuss the 25th Amendment here,” Azar said.
  • When asked if he has discussed invoking the 25th Amendment to remove Trump from office, Azar said "it would not be appropriate" to discuss his conversations with colleagues or the president or vice president.

The state of play: The House is expected to vote later this week, possibly as soon as Wednesday, on an article to impeach Trump, since it appears unlikely cabinet officials will invoke the 25th Amendment.

Rebecca Falconer
Updated Jan 11, 2021 - Politics & Policy

Pelosi says House "will proceed" with Trump impeachment action

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi during a press conference on Capitol Hill Thursday. Photo: Melina Mara/The Washington Post via Getty Images

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) outlined plans Sunday to move ahead with legislation to impeach President Trump over last week's siege at the U.S. capitol.

Driving the news: Pelosi said in a letter to Democrats the House will on Monday work to pass a resolution designed to press Vice President Mike Pence to "convene and mobilize the Cabinet to activate the 25th Amendment to declare the President incapable of executing the duties of his office."

Fadel Allassan
Jan 11, 2021 - Politics & Policy

House Republicans block resolution calling for Pence to invoke 25th Amendment

Photo: Erin Schaff - Pool/Getty Images

House Republicans on Monday blocked a resolution calling on Vice President Mike Pence and cabinet members to invoke the 25th Amendment and remove President Trump from office.

Why it matters: The measure, which failed to receive unanimous consent, is House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's (D-Calif.) ultimatum before she brings up articles to impeach the president, following last week's violent insurrection at the U.S. Capitol. Members of both parties have said the president incited the riot.

Kadia GobaAlexi McCammondAlayna Treene
13 hours ago - Politics & Policy

Impeachment vote will shuffle Republicans and Democrats

A mirror image of the Capitol tonight. Photo: Stefani Reynolds/Getty Images

The expectation House Republicans will reject a plan to use the 25th Amendment to oust President Trump on Tuesday is shuffling Democrats and Republicans on the impeachment vote to follow.

Why it matters: House Democrats are split between those who want to deliver an impeachment resolution immediately and those who want to withhold it to allow other Senate business to proceed. A sizable number of Republicans may also vote to impeach after last week's pro-Trump assault on the Capitol.

