1 hour ago - Podcasts

A movement to restore voting rights

American society is filled with roadblocks that prevent people from fully participating as citizens. One of those barriers is mass incarceration and its impact on voting rights.

Plus:

  • The FBI says Iran and Russia have interfered in the election.
  • What to expect from the final presidential debate tonight.
  • How the pandemic has changed life for one Texas teacher this school year.

Guests: Axios' Stef Kight, Mike Allen and Austin school teacher Rachel Seney.

Credits: "Axios Today" is produced in partnership with Pushkin Industries. The team includes Niala Boodhoo, Carol Wu, Cara Shillenn, Nuria Marquez Martinez, Dan Bobkoff, Sara Kehaulani Goo, Alex Sugiura and Naomi Shavin. Music is composed by Evan Viola. You can reach us at podcasts@axios.com.

Go deeper:

Go deeper

Axios
Oct 13, 2020 - Podcasts

Podcast: The GOP's loyalty to Trump

Over the last four years, President Trump has made many controversial statements. "Axios on HBO" looked into how some of the most controversial affected his support within the Republican Party.

Go deeper (<1 min. read)Arrow
Axios
22 hours ago - Podcasts

Israel's secret diplomacy

Last month, agreements brokered by the Trump administration between Israel, UAE and Bahrain sent shockwaves through the Middle East. There are now four Arab nations that recognize Israel, which the Trump administration sees as an important step for strengthening stability in the region. While the peace deals might have seemed like a surprise to some, secret diplomacy has been going on for a long time.

Go deeper (<1 min. read)Arrow
Jacob Knutson
Updated 8 hours ago - Politics & Policy

U.S. officials: Iran and Russia aim to interfere in election

Iran and Russia have obtained voter registration information that can be used to undermine confidence in the U.S. election system, Director of National Intelligence John Ratcliffe announced at a press conference Wednesday evening.

Why it matters: The revelation comes roughly two weeks before Election Day. Ratcliffe said Iran has sent threatening emails to Democratic voters this week in states across the U.S. and spread videos claiming that people can vote more than once.

Go deeper (2 min. read)Arrow