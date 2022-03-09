Axios on facebook Axios on twitter Axios on linkedin Axios on email

Yesterday, a jury found a Texas militia member guilty on all counts in the very first Capitol riot trial. And the leader of the Proud Boys, Enrique Tarrio, was indicted by the Justice Department for his role in the insurrection.

Plus, President Zelensky gives a historic speech to the British Parliament.

And, the airline industry reacts to the Ukraine war.

Guests: Wall Street Journal reporter, Aruna Viswanatha; and Zach Griff, senior reporter for The Points Guy

Credits: Axios Today is produced in partnership with Pushkin Industries. The team includes Niala Boodhoo, Sara Kehaulani Goo, Julia Redpath, Alexandra Botti, Nuria Marquez Martinez, Sabeena Singhani, Lydia McMullen-Laird, Alex Sugiura, and Ben O'Brien. Music is composed by Evan Viola. You can reach us at [email protected] You can text questions, comments and story ideas to Niala as a text or voice memo to 202-918-4893.

Go deeper: