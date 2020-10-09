The FBI announced terrorism charges on Thursday against an anti-government militia group for plotting to kidnap Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer (D). Now, University of Michigan professor Alexandra Minna Stern says that politically motivated violence may only get worse.

Plus, the debate around whether another presidential debate will or won't happen.

And, sports betting is one industry thriving during the pandemic.

Guests: Axios' Hans Nichols, Kendall Baker and University of Michigan professor Alexandra Minna Stern.

