The future of American terror

The FBI announced terrorism charges on Thursday against an anti-government militia group for plotting to kidnap Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer (D). Now, University of Michigan professor Alexandra Minna Stern says that politically motivated violence may only get worse.

  • Plus, the debate around whether another presidential debate will or won't happen.
  • And, sports betting is one industry thriving during the pandemic.

Guests: Axios' Hans Nichols, Kendall Baker and University of Michigan professor Alexandra Minna Stern.

Oct 8, 2020 - Podcasts

Podcast: VP debate passes a low bar

The only vice presidential debate between Vice President Pence and Sen. Kamala Harris took place Wednesday night. Axios co-founder Mike Allen offers his thought bubble on the evening.

Maria Arias
Updated 16 hours ago - Politics & Policy

6 people charged in plot to kidnap Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer

Six men have been charged in an alleged plot to violently overthrow the government and kidnap Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer, according to an FBI affidavit unsealed Thursday. Seven other men linked to the militia group Wolverine Watchmen were charged by Michigan's attorney general for plotting to attack the state Capitol building.

Driving the news: Whitmer responded to the thwarted operation in an address on Thursday, calling for national unity and criticizing President Trump for his failure at the first presidential debate to explicitly condemn extremist groups. Hate groups heard Trump's comments "not as a rebuke, but as rallying cry, as a call to action," Whitmer said.

Fadel Allassan
9 hours ago - Politics & Policy

Trump blasts Gov. Whitmer after news she was target of terror plot

President Trump on Thursday criticized Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer in a series of tweets, and then an appearance on Fox News, after it was revealed the FBI thwarted an alleged plot to kidnap her and violently overthrow the state government.

Why it matters: Trump's tweets comes after Whitmer attacked President Trump for his positions on extremist groups in a speech earlier Thursday. The governor said extremists heard Trump's refusal at a debate last month to explicitly condemn white supremacist groups "not as a rebuke, but as rallying cry, as a call to action."

